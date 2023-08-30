Bernabe Zapata vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open Match
Tune in here Bernabé Zapata vs Novak Djokovic Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bernabé Zapata vs Novak Djokovic live match, as well as the latest information from the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Bernabé Zapata vs Novak Djokovic Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Bernabé Zapata vs Novak Djokovic live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: Star +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Bernabé Zapata vs Novak Djokovic US Open Match?

This is the start time of the game Bernabé Zapata vs Novak Djokovic of August 30th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 2:15 PM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
España: 8:15 PM PM on Movistar+
México: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Technical data - Novak Djokovic

Age: 36 years old

Place of birth: Serbia

Height: 188 cm

Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2003

Record in 2023: 38 wins - 5 losses

All-time record: 1069 wins - 211 losses

Career titles: 95

Technical data - Bernabe Zapata

Age: 26 years old

Place of birth: Spain

Height: 183 cm

Weight: 174 lbs (79 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2015

Record in 2023: 16 wins - 20 losses

All-time record: 32 wins - 49 losses

Career titles: none

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is back at the US Open after two years of absence and he could not do it in any other way than imposing his authority and hierarchy. The Serb was convincing against Alexandre Müller and will be looking to continue on the same path.

Bernabe Zapata

Bernabé Zapata started the tournament very well, after defeating one of the local players in the tournament (Ethan Quinn) in straight sets, and he will try to be as competitive as possible to prove his capabilities against one of the best tennis players in history.

The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium

The Bernabe Zapata vs Novak Djokovic match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, located at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 22,547 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the US Open match: Bernabe Zapata vs Novak Djokovic Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
