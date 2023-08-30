Bernabe Zapata vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bernabé Zapata vs Novak Djokovic Live Score!
How to watch Bernabé Zapata vs Novak Djokovic Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Bernabé Zapata vs Novak Djokovic US Open Match?
Argentina: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 2:15 PM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
España: 8:15 PM PM on Movistar+
México: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Technical data - Novak Djokovic
Place of birth: Serbia
Height: 188 cm
Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2003
Record in 2023: 38 wins - 5 losses
All-time record: 1069 wins - 211 losses
Career titles: 95
Technical data - Bernabe Zapata
Place of birth: Spain
Height: 183 cm
Weight: 174 lbs (79 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2015
Record in 2023: 16 wins - 20 losses
All-time record: 32 wins - 49 losses
Career titles: none
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic is back at the US Open after two years of absence and he could not do it in any other way than imposing his authority and hierarchy. The Serb was convincing against Alexandre Müller and will be looking to continue on the same path.
Bernabe Zapata
Bernabé Zapata started the tournament very well, after defeating one of the local players in the tournament (Ethan Quinn) in straight sets, and he will try to be as competitive as possible to prove his capabilities against one of the best tennis players in history.