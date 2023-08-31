Andy Murray vs Grigor Dimitrov LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Andy Murray vs Grigor Dimitrov?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
How does Grigor Dimitrov arrive?
The 32-year-old Bulgarian tennis player is currently ranked number 19 in the world. He was a finalist in May in Geneva, but lost the final. He reached the round of 16 at Roland Garros where he ran into Zverev. At the ATP London he got through the qualifying round and reached the quarterfinals where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz. He reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon where he lost to Rune, world number four. After that he was semifinalist of the ATP Washington, while in his last tournament he lost in the first round of Cincinnati. In the first round of the US Open he struggled to beat Molcan and needed five sets and after almost five hours of match.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
He started 2023 falling in the first round of the ATP Adelaide at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. He then closed the month of February playing the ATP Doha where he reached the final, but could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour. In Indian Wells he reached the round of 16 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While at the ATP Miami he fell in the first round after losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic. In the same way he was eliminated in the first round in the most recent tournament he played, the ATP Monte Carlo where he was defeated in two sets by Alex de Miñaur. He returned to the Mutua Madrid Open where he was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his history in this tournament after being surprised by the Italian Vavassori. He bounced back at the Aix Challenger where he won his first tournament in 2023. However he comes from falling in the first round of the Rome Masters 1000 where he lost to Fognini. After falling in the first round of the Bordeaux Challenger, he gave up Roland Garros to start preparing for the grass tour and it has worked out well for him. Since he arrives after winning the Challengers of Surbiton and Nottingham. However, in the London ATP he was eliminated in the first round by the Australian Alex de Miñaur. At Wimbledon he lost against Tsitsipas in a five-set match. He fell in the second round at the ATP Washington and had to withdraw from the ATP Toronto before playing against Sinner. In the first round of the US Open he defeated Moutet in three sets.
Background
Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov have met 11 times, with a balance of eight wins for the Scotsman and three for the Bulgarian. The last time they met was seven years ago, in 2016 in the final of the ATP Beijing where Murray won in two sets by 6-4 and 7-6 in a match that lasted almost two hours. In 2018 they met at the US Open in that case it was in the round of 16 where the winner was the Briton in three sets by 6-1 and double 6-2. That was the only duel between these two players in this Grand Slam, although Dimitrov defeated the Scot in the Australian Open in the quarterfinals after a 6-1 7-6 and 6-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, located in New York. The stadium was inaugurated in 1977 and has a capacity of 23771,000 spectators.
Preview of the game
Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov will meet in the second round of the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open.
