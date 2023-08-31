Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:00 AM32 minutes ago

Tune in here Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris live match, as well as the latest information from the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
6:55 AM37 minutes ago

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: Star +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:50 AM42 minutes ago

What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris US Open Match?

This is the start time of the game Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris of August 31st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 8:00 PM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 3:00 AM (September 1) on Movistar+
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

6:45 AMan hour ago

Technical data - Lloyd Harris

Age: 26 years old

Place of birth: South Africa

Height: 193 cm

Weight: 176 lbs (80 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2015

Record in 2023: 5 wins - 9 losses

All-time record: 74 wins - 78 losses

Career titles: none

6:40 AMan hour ago

Technical data - Carlos Alcaraz

Age: 20 years old

Place of birth: Spain

Height: 183 cm

Weight: 163 lbs (74 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2018

Record in 2023: 53 wins - 6 losses

All-time record: 143 wins - 37 losses

Career titles: 12

6:35 AMan hour ago

Lloyd Harris

Lloyd Harris started the tournament very well, after defeating Argentine Guido Pella in straight sets (7-5, 6-4 and 6-4) and he will try to be as competitive as possible to show his capabilities against one of the best tennis players of today.

6:30 AMan hour ago

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz started the tournament on the right foot, although not in the way he would have liked, as his opponent, Dominik Koepfer had to withdraw due to an ankle injury when the match was 6-3 and 6-2 in his favor. However, he will have a new opportunity to continue showing all his quality and he will not want to miss it to prove that the defense of his title will be the most difficult challenge that his rivals can have.

6:25 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, located at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 22,547 spectators.
6:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the US Open match: Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo