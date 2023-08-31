Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris US Open Match?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 8:00 PM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 3:00 AM (September 1) on Movistar+
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Technical data - Lloyd Harris
Place of birth: South Africa
Height: 193 cm
Weight: 176 lbs (80 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2015
Record in 2023: 5 wins - 9 losses
All-time record: 74 wins - 78 losses
Career titles: none
Technical data - Carlos Alcaraz
Place of birth: Spain
Height: 183 cm
Weight: 163 lbs (74 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2018
Record in 2023: 53 wins - 6 losses
All-time record: 143 wins - 37 losses
Career titles: 12
Lloyd Harris
Lloyd Harris started the tournament very well, after defeating Argentine Guido Pella in straight sets (7-5, 6-4 and 6-4) and he will try to be as competitive as possible to show his capabilities against one of the best tennis players of today.
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz started the tournament on the right foot, although not in the way he would have liked, as his opponent, Dominik Koepfer had to withdraw due to an ankle injury when the match was 6-3 and 6-2 in his favor. However, he will have a new opportunity to continue showing all his quality and he will not want to miss it to prove that the defense of his title will be the most difficult challenge that his rivals can have.