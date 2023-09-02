Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic Live Score
How to watch Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Star +

What time is Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic US Open Match?
Argentina: 9:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 9:15 PM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 3:15 AM (September 2) on Movistar+
Mexico: 6:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Technical data - Novak Djokovic
Place of birth: Serbia
Height: 188 cm
Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2003
Record in 2023: 39 wins - 5 losses
All-time record: 1070 wins - 211 losses
Career titles: 95
Technical data - Laslo Djere
Age: 28 years old
Place of birth: Serbia
Height: 188 cm
Weight: 181 lbs (80 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2013
Record in 2023: 28 wins - 20 losses
All-time record: 124 wins - 127 losses
Career titles: 2
Who does the winner face?
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic is showing all his best tennis in the beginning of the competition and has demonstrated his hierarchy. Now he will have to face an old acquaintance, who could take advantage of the mistakes he makes, so he must remain focused on trying to commit as few as possible, as it has been so far.
Laslo Djere
Laslo Djere comes to this match after having left the French Hugo Gaston on the road with much sufficiency; it was in straight sets, as in the first round and will have a valuable opportunity to surprise against a compatriot, who will measure the level in large quantities.