Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:15 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic live match, as well as the latest information from the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
8:10 AMan hour ago

How to watch Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: Star +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:05 AMan hour ago

What time is Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic US Open Match?

This is the start time of the game Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic of September 1st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 9:15 PM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 3:15 AM (September 2) on Movistar+
Mexico: 6:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

8:00 AMan hour ago

Technical data - Novak Djokovic

Age: 36 years old

Place of birth: Serbia

Height: 188 cm

Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2003

Record in 2023: 39 wins - 5 losses

All-time record: 1070 wins - 211 losses

Career titles: 95

7:55 AMan hour ago

Technical data - Laslo Djere

Age: 28 years old

Place of birth: Serbia

Height: 188 cm

Weight: 181 lbs (80 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2013

Record in 2023: 28 wins - 20 losses

All-time record: 124 wins - 127 losses

Career titles: 2

7:50 AM2 hours ago

Who does the winner face?

Whoever wins this match will face the winner of the match between Croatia's Borna Gojo and Czech Republic's Jirí Veselý in the round of 16.
7:45 AM2 hours ago

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is showing all his best tennis in the beginning of the competition and has demonstrated his hierarchy. Now he will have to face an old acquaintance, who could take advantage of the mistakes he makes, so he must remain focused on trying to commit as few as possible, as it has been so far.

7:40 AM2 hours ago

Laslo Djere

Laslo Djere comes to this match after having left the French Hugo Gaston on the road with much sufficiency; it was in straight sets, as in the first round and will have a valuable opportunity to surprise against a compatriot, who will measure the level in large quantities.

7:35 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium

The match Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, located at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the city of New York, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 22,547 spectators.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the US Open match: Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo