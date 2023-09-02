Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open

ADVERTISEMENT
Carlos Alcaraz defends the crown
How does Daniel Evans arrive?
He has not had a good year after falling in the last two Grand Slams in the first round, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Although he won in August the ATP Washington on this surface. He has reached the last Grand Slam of the year losing in the first round of the ATP Toronto and ATP Cincinnati.
In the US Open in the first round he got rid of the Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan in three sets (6-4 6-2 7-5), while in the second round he lost his first set in the tournament against Van de Zandschulp where he had to come back after losing the first set (1-6 6-1 6-3 6-3).