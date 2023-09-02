Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open
9:00 AMan hour ago

8:55 AMan hour ago

Carlos Alcaraz defends the crown

The Spanish tennis player was the reigning champion in the last edition of this Grand Slam, but Novak Djokovic, who is a priori his opponent to beat, was not vaccinated and could not play.
8:50 AMan hour ago

8:45 AMan hour ago

What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM 

Bolivia: 12:00 PM 

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM 

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM 

Paraguay: 1:00 PM 

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

8:40 AMan hour ago

How does Daniel Evans arrive?

The 33-year-old Birmingham-born tennis player who is currently ranked 28th in the world in the ATP rankings.

 

He has not had a good year after falling in the last two Grand Slams in the first round, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Although he won in August the ATP Washington on this surface. He has reached the last Grand Slam of the year losing in the first round of the ATP Toronto and ATP Cincinnati. 

 

In the US Open in the first round he got rid of the Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan in three sets (6-4 6-2 7-5), while in the second round he lost his first set in the tournament against Van de Zandschulp where he had to come back after losing the first set (1-6 6-1 6-3 6-3).

8:35 AM2 hours ago

How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?

The currently number 2 in the world at only 20 years old is having a spectacular 2023. He won his last Grand Slam, at Wimbledon. In the last tournament he fell in the final of the ATP Cincinnati. While in the US Open in the first round he only played one set after Koepfer's injury withdrawal, while in the second round he defeated the South African Harris in three sets (6-3 6-1 7-6).
8:30 AM2 hours ago

Background

These two players have faced each other twice and both times the victory has gone to Carlos Alcaraz. The last time they met was in April in the semifinals of the ATP Barcelona where the Spaniard won by double 6-2. While the first duel between these two tennis players was in 2021 at the ATP Vienna where Alcaraz won by 6-4 and 6-3. This is the first time they face each other in a Grand Slam.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, located in New York. The stadium was inaugurated in 1977 and has a capacity of 23771,000 spectators.
8:20 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniel Evans will meet in the second round of the US Open in search of a spot in the third round.
8:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans at the US Open

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match.
