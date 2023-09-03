Borna Gojo vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Borna Gojo vs Novak Djokovic live match, as well as the latest information from the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
How to watch Borna Gojo vs Novak Djokovic Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Borna Gojo vs Novak Djokovic live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: Star +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Borna Gojo vs Novak Djokovic US Open Match?

This is the start time of the game Borna Gojo vs Novak Djokovic of September 3rd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 8:00 PM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 2:00 AM (September 4) on Movistar+
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Technical data - Novak Djokovic

Age: 36 years old

Place of birth: Serbia

Height: 188 cm

Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2003

Record in 2023: 38 wins - 5 losses

All-time record: 1069 wins - 211 losses

Career titles: 95

Technical data - Borna Gojo

Age: 25 years old

Place of birth: Croatia

Height: 196 cm

Weight: 198 lbs (90 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2020

Record in 2023: 5 wins - 5 losses

All-time record: 12 wins - 16 losses

Career titles: None

Who does the winner face?

The winner of the match between Borna Gojo and Novak Djokovic will face the winner of the match between Dominic Stricker and Taylor Fritz, which will take place prior to their match.
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic continues to make room for himself in each round of the US Open. The beginning had been quite calm, but in the third round he ran into a Laslo Djere who made him go through difficulties and forced him to come back from two sets down. It was expected that the number one would do it, but now he knows that each stage will be equally tough, even if on paper it is very uneven.

Borna Gojo

Borna Gojo was one of the players who entered the main draw of the US Open through qualifying and so far in the tournament he has given a great sample of his style of play. In fact, his first three matches were won in straight sets and that helps him to arrive physically well to a match where the physical factor will be very important.

The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium

The match Borna Gojo vs Novak Djokovic will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, located at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the city of New York, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 22,547 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the US Open match: Borna Gojo vs Novak Djokovic Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
