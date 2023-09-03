Borna Gojo vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Borna Gojo vs Novak Djokovic US Open Match?
Technical data - Novak Djokovic
Place of birth: Serbia
Height: 188 cm
Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2003
Record in 2023: 38 wins - 5 losses
All-time record: 1069 wins - 211 losses
Career titles: 95
Technical data - Borna Gojo
Place of birth: Croatia
Height: 196 cm
Weight: 198 lbs (90 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2020
Record in 2023: 5 wins - 5 losses
All-time record: 12 wins - 16 losses
Career titles: None
Who does the winner face?
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic continues to make room for himself in each round of the US Open. The beginning had been quite calm, but in the third round he ran into a Laslo Djere who made him go through difficulties and forced him to come back from two sets down. It was expected that the number one would do it, but now he knows that each stage will be equally tough, even if on paper it is very uneven.
Borna Gojo
Borna Gojo was one of the players who entered the main draw of the US Open through qualifying and so far in the tournament he has given a great sample of his style of play. In fact, his first three matches were won in straight sets and that helps him to arrive physically well to a match where the physical factor will be very important.