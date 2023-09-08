Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic Live Score!
How to watch Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Star +
What time is Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic US Open Match?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 10:00 PM on Movistar+
Mexico: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Technical data - Novak Djokovic
Place of birth: Serbia
Height: 188 cm
Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2003
Record in 2023: 38 wins - 5 losses
All-time record: 1069 wins - 211 losses
Career titles: 95
Technical data - Ben Shelton
Place of birth: United States
Height: 193 cm
Weight: 195 lbs (88 kg)
Playing style: Left-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2022
Record in 2023: 12 wins - 20 losses
All-time record: 15 wins - 23 losses
Career titles: none.