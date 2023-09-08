Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AM17 minutes ago

Tune in here Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic live match, as well as the latest information from the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:55 AM22 minutes ago

How to watch Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: Star +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:50 AM27 minutes ago

What time is Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic US Open Match?

This is the start time of the game Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic of September 8th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 10:00 PM on Movistar+
Mexico: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:45 AM32 minutes ago

Technical data - Novak Djokovic

Age: 36 years old

Place of birth: Serbia

Height: 188 cm

Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2003

Record in 2023: 38 wins - 5 losses

All-time record: 1069 wins - 211 losses

Career titles: 95

2:40 AM37 minutes ago

Technical data - Ben Shelton

Age: 20 years old

Place of birth: United States

Height: 193 cm

Weight: 195 lbs (88 kg)

Playing style: Left-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2022

Record in 2023: 12 wins - 20 losses

All-time record: 15 wins - 23 losses

Career titles: none.

2:35 AM42 minutes ago

Who does the winner face?

The winner of this match will face the winner of the match between the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who will play after this match.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is still looking to make history at the US Open. The Serb only had major problems when he faced Laslo Djere, otherwise he has not shown any kind of weakness so far in the tournament. Undoubtedly, he is the favorite, but it is a new match where he will have to show all his hierarchy in front of his rival's impetus.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton is one of the pleasant revelations that the US Open has had in the tournament. His confidence and aggressiveness has had a very good impact. In this match against one of the best players in history, he will have the crowd on his side, a factor that can be decisive if he takes advantage of it.
2:20 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium

The match Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, located at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the city of New York, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 22,547 spectators.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the US Open match: Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo