Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open Final

Stay tuned for Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev
What time and where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev in US Open Final?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 10:00 PM on Movistar+
Mexico: 14:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Daniil Medvedev's challenge
He was also very happy about his level he showed in the semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz: "I had said that I needed my tennis to be eleven points out of ten possible. And actually my tennis tonight, with the exception of the third set, has been twelve points out of a possible ten. It was a great match on my side and I'm happy to be in Sunday's final."
Djokovic, in the chance of a rematch
About the final he explained that "there's another match left, so of course the conversation will probably be even better if I win a title in two days. But definitely, whatever happens, I'm extremely proud and happy with what I've achieved this year in Grand Slams".
How does Daniil Medvedev arrive?
After winning the title in Rome, he was surprised at Roland Garros by the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth. While in WImbledon he showed again his best level and reached the semifinals where he lost in three sets against the champion Carlos Alcaraz. He arrived at this tournament after losing in the quarterfinals of the US Open against Australian Alex de Miñaur and in the eighth round of the ATP Cincinnati after losing against Zverev.
In this US Open he has played a good role. He started by beating Balazs in the first round, who could only win two games in the whole match. In the second round against the Australian O'Conell he lost his first set. While in the eighth round he lost the first set against Alex de Miñaur, but ended up coming back. In the quarterfinals he overcame his compatriot Rublev and in the semifinals he dethroned the reigning US Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz, after defeating him in four sets.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
He is going to play all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and also at the US Open. He reached this tournament after winning the ATP Cincinnati where he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final after coming from behind.
In the US Open he started with comfortable wins against Muller and Zapata. While in the third round he suffered a scare against his compatriot Djere after losing the first two sets. From there he continued with a steady pace leaving behind Gojo, Taylor Fritz and in the penultimate step the young American Shelton.