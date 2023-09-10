Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open Final
Daniil Medvedev's challenge

The Russian tennis player is looking to win his second Grand Slam, the first one was at the US Open and against Djokovic. Regarding the final he added that "the challenge is to face a guy who won 23 Grand Slams and I only have one. When I beat him here, I managed to play better than I normally play. I need to do that again. There's no other way."


He was also very happy about his level he showed in the semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz: "I had said that I needed my tennis to be eleven points out of ten possible. And actually my tennis tonight, with the exception of the third set, has been twelve points out of a possible ten. It was a great match on my side and I'm happy to be in Sunday's final."

Djokovic, in the chance of a rematch

After losing in the 2021 US Open final against Daniil Medvedev the Serb is looking for revenge. On this the Serb commented the following: "I don't have much time or allow myself to reflect on these things or think too much about history, because when I did it in the past, like in the 21 finals here, maybe I was overwhelmed by the occasion and the opportunity and underperformed".

 

About the final he explained that "there's another match left, so of course the conversation will probably be even better if I win a title in two days. But definitely, whatever happens, I'm extremely proud and happy with what I've achieved this year in Grand Slams".

How does Daniil Medvedev arrive?

The 27-year-old Russian tennis player is on the podium positions in the ATP ranking, being number 3 in the world. In 2023 Daniil has already won five titles, the last one being the Rome Masters 1000. 

 

After winning the title in Rome, he was surprised at Roland Garros by the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth. While in WImbledon he showed again his best level and reached the semifinals where he lost in three sets against the champion Carlos Alcaraz. He arrived at this tournament after losing in the quarterfinals of the US Open against Australian Alex de Miñaur and in the eighth round of the ATP Cincinnati after losing against Zverev. 

 

In this US Open he has played a good role. He started by beating Balazs in the first round, who could only win two games in the whole match. In the second round against the Australian O'Conell he lost his first set. While in the eighth round he lost the first set against Alex de Miñaur, but ended up coming back. In the quarterfinals he overcame his compatriot Rublev and in the semifinals he dethroned the reigning US Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz, after defeating him in four sets.

How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

Novak Djokovic is in phenomenal form and will return to the top of the ATP rankings this coming Monday. The 36-year-old tennis player is back to the world No. 1.


He is going to play all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and also at the US Open. He reached this tournament after winning the ATP Cincinnati where he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final after coming from behind. 


In the US Open he started with comfortable wins against Muller and Zapata. While in the third round he suffered a scare against his compatriot Djere after losing the first two sets. From there he continued with a steady pace leaving behind Gojo, Taylor Fritz and in the penultimate step the young American Shelton.

Background

A total of 14 times these two tennis players have faced each other with a balance of five wins for Daniil Medvedev and nine for Novak Djokovic. This will be the third time they face each other in 2023. First it was in the semifinals of the Adelaide ATP with a win for the player from Belgrade and in the semifinals of the Dubai ATP where the Russian won.  In 2021 they faced each other in the final of the US Open where the winner of the duel was Daniil Medvedev in three sets with a triple 6-4.
The Stadium

The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, located in New York. The stadium was inaugurated in 1977 and has a capacity of 23771,000 spectators.
