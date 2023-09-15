Spain vs Serbia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Davis Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Spain vs Serbia on TV in real time?
How the Davis Cup works:
There will now be a final round - first made up of 18 countries and in 2022 reduced to 16 - played on a single surface over 8 to 10 days. In September, there will be a group stage (four groups of four countries). The champions and runners-up from each group qualify for the semi-finals and final in November. The matches are reduced to two singles and one doubles, all in best of three sets.
The World Group participants are selected as follows: the two finalists from the previous edition, two guests and 12 selected in a qualifying round of 24 countries (played two by two, with three-set matches and a change of venue according to the old rule).
Davis still doesn't count for ATP ranking points, but it has greatly increased the prize money, now giving financial rewards to the federations and the players separately.
Serbia's opening results:
Serbia 3-0 South Korea
Dusan Lajovic 2-0 Seong Chan Hong (6/4, 7/6(3))
Laslo Djere 2-1 Soonwoo Kwon (4/6, 6/2, 6/2, 6/2)
Cacic/Kecmanovic 2-1 Nam/Song (3/6, 6/4, 7/6(5))
Spain's opening results:
Czech Republic 3-0 Spain
Tomas Machac 2-0 Bernabe Zapata Miralles (6/4, 6/4)
Jiri Lehecka 2-0 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (7/6(5), 7/5)
Mensik/Pavlasek 2-1 Davidovich Fokina/Granollers (5/7, 7/6(6), 6/4)
Novak Djokovic
"You have to protect the players in these situations. Of course there will be people disappointed that he didn't come to play for Spain, people who don't understand that he's tired at 20 and that someone 36, like me, is here. It's important to understand each context, last year he won the title and came to play, don't forget that, he came here with almost no time to rest", warned the Serb.
Competitors!
Sérvia: Novak Djokovic, Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic, Dusan Lajovic e Nikola Cacic;
República Checa: Jiri Lehecka, Tomas Machac, Jakub Mensik e Adam Pavlasek;
Coreia do Sul: Soonwoo Kwon, Seongchan Hong, Yun Seong Chung, Jisung Nam e Minkyu Song.
Without Alcaraz and Nadal!
Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, missed Serbia's opening match against South Korea, but should be confirmed for the Czech Republic and Spain.
TIME AND PLACE!
Spain were beaten 3 games to 0 in the first round by a strong Czech Republic side, who also beat South Korea 3-0 in the second round and are practically guaranteed a place in the last 16.
Spain's big absentee is Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish tennis player announced he wouldn't be taking part in the tournament shortly after his semi-final exit at the US Open, citing physical and mental fatigue.
On the other hand, Novak Djokovic, who has retaken his position as world number one, promises to be on court. The Serbian won his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open and is expected to strengthen the Serbian team over the course of the week.
The ball rolls for Spain-Serbia at 10am in Valencia, Spain.
Davis Cup
Date: September 15, 2023
Time: 10am
Venue: Valencia, Spain
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil.