Spain vs Serbia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Davis Cup 2023
Where and how to watch Spain vs Serbia on TV in real time?

Spain-Serbia
Davis Cup

Date: September 15, 2023

Time: 10am 

Venue: Valencia, Spain

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil.

When is the Spain v Serbia match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Davis Cup match between Spain and Serbia will kick off at 09 am ET in Valencia, Spain. The match will not be broadcast live in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
How the Davis Cup works:

Surrounded by great controversy, the International Federation hired footballer Gerard Pique's company and managed to get the Council to approve a profound change to the Davis Cup competition system in 2019. In January 2023, the deal fell through, but in 2023 the tournament will continue in the new format.

There will now be a final round - first made up of 18 countries and in 2022 reduced to 16 - played on a single surface over 8 to 10 days. In September, there will be a group stage (four groups of four countries). The champions and runners-up from each group qualify for the semi-finals and final in November. The matches are reduced to two singles and one doubles, all in best of three sets.

The World Group participants are selected as follows: the two finalists from the previous edition, two guests and 12 selected in a qualifying round of 24 countries (played two by two, with three-set matches and a change of venue according to the old rule).

Davis still doesn't count for ATP ranking points, but it has greatly increased the prize money, now giving financial rewards to the federations and the players separately.

Serbia's opening results:

Group C:

Serbia 3-0 South Korea

Dusan Lajovic 2-0 Seong Chan Hong (6/4, 7/6(3))

Laslo Djere 2-1 Soonwoo Kwon (4/6, 6/2, 6/2, 6/2)

Cacic/Kecmanovic 2-1 Nam/Song (3/6, 6/4, 7/6(5))

Spain's opening results:

Group C:

Czech Republic 3-0 Spain

Tomas Machac 2-0 Bernabe Zapata Miralles (6/4, 6/4)

Jiri Lehecka 2-0 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (7/6(5), 7/5)

Mensik/Pavlasek 2-1 Davidovich Fokina/Granollers (5/7, 7/6(6), 6/4)

Novak Djokovic

Serbia's Novak Djokovic held his first press conference in Valencia, Spain, where he is part of his country's team in the Davis Cup Group stage, and made a point of defending the absence of the Spanish number one, Carlos Alcaraz, from the competition.

"You have to protect the players in these situations. Of course there will be people disappointed that he didn't come to play for Spain, people who don't understand that he's tired at 20 and that someone 36, like me, is here. It's important to understand each context, last year he won the title and came to play, don't forget that, he came here with almost no time to rest", warned the Serb.

Competitors!

Espanha: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Roberto Bautista Agut, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Marcel Granollers e Bernabe Zapata Miralles;

Sérvia: Novak Djokovic, Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic, Dusan Lajovic e Nikola Cacic;

República Checa: Jiri Lehecka, Tomas Machac, Jakub Mensik e Adam Pavlasek;

Coreia do Sul: Soonwoo Kwon, Seongchan Hong, Yun Seong Chung, Jisung Nam e Minkyu Song.

Without Alcaraz and Nadal!

Group C includes the Czech Republic, South Korea, Spain and Serbia, with the matches taking place in Valencia, Spain. The Spaniards will have important absentees: Carlos Alacraz (2nd), who claimed fatigue, and Rafael Nadal, injured.

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, missed Serbia's opening match against South Korea, but should be confirmed for the Czech Republic and Spain.

Carlos Alacaraz out of Davis Cup
Carlos Alacaraz out of Davis Cup

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Spain and Serbia is valid for the 2nd round of the Davis Cup 2023.

Spain were beaten 3 games to 0 in the first round by a strong Czech Republic side, who also beat South Korea 3-0 in the second round and are practically guaranteed a place in the last 16.

Spain's big absentee is Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish tennis player announced he wouldn't be taking part in the tournament shortly after his semi-final exit at the US Open, citing physical and mental fatigue.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic, who has retaken his position as world number one, promises to be on court. The Serbian won his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open and is expected to strengthen the Serbian team over the course of the week. 

The ball rolls for Spain-Serbia at 10am in Valencia, Spain.

Welcome to the Spain vs Serbia live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's Davis Cup 2023 time between two strong tennis teams: Spain on one side. On the other is Serbia. Follow everything about the match between the Spanish and Serbs here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
