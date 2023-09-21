Andy Murray vs Ye Cong Mo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Zhuhai ATP

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Andy Murray vs Ye Cong Mo
In a few moments we will share with you the Andy Murray vs Ye Cong Mo live stream, as well as the latest information from the court of the Greater Bay Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Andy Murray vs Ye Cong Mo?
If you want to watch the match Andy Murray vs Yen Cong Mo it will not be available on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Andy Murray vs Ye Cong Mo?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries: Argentina: 05:00 hrs. Bolivia: 03:00 hrs. Brazil: 04:00 hrs. Chile: 03:00 hrs. Colombia: 03:00 hrs. Ecuador: 03:00 hrs. Spain: 11:00 hrs. Mexico: 03:00 hrs. Paraguay: 04:00 hrs. Peru: 03:00 hrs. Uruguay: 05:00 hrs. France: 10:00 hrs. Sweden: 10:00 hrs. India: 14:00 hrs.
Zhuhai ATP
This will be the second edition of the Zhuhai ATP not played since 2019. The last winner of the tournament by Alex de Miñaur. In this edition the seedings will be Khachanov and Norrie.
How does Ye Cong Mo arrive?
This tennis player is 23 years old and has the ATP number 668 in the ATP ranking.
In June he reached the final of the M15 Tianjin where he was defeated against the experienced Yan Bai. Against this player he was also defeated in the semifinals of the M15 Tianjin 3. In Shanghai he lost in the semifinals against Swiss Luca Castelnuovo. He closed the month of July where he was eliminated in the semifinals against Xiaofei Wang. Of the last six matches he has lost four, while he has won two.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
He started 2023 falling in the first round of the ATP Adelaide at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. He then closed the month of February playing the ATP Doha where he reached the final, but could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour. In Indian Wells he reached the round of 16 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While at the ATP Miami he fell in the first round after losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic. In the same way he was eliminated in the first round in the most recent tournament he played, the ATP Monte Carlo where he was defeated in two sets by Alex de Miñaur. He returned to the Mutua Madrid Open where he was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his history in this tournament after being surprised by the Italian Vavassori. He bounced back at the Aix Challenger where he won his first tournament in 2023. However, he has just fallen in the first round of the Rome Masters 1000 where he lost against Fognini. After falling in the first round of the Bordeaux Challenger, he gave up Roland Garros to start preparing for the grass tour and it has worked well for him. He arrived after winning the Surbiton and Nottingham Challengers. However, in the London ATP he was knocked out in the first round by the Australian Alex de Miñaur. In Wimbledon he lost against Tsitsipas in a five-set match. He fell in the second round at the ATP Washington and had to withdraw from the ATP Toronto before playing against Sinner. At the US Open he reached the second round, but lost to Dimitrov. He has just played a match in the Davis Cup where he defeated Riedi in three sets.
Background
This is the first time ever between Andy Murray and Ye Cong Mo. The last time Andy Murray faced a Chinese tennis player was last June 7 where he faced Yunchaokete Bu in the Surbiton Challenger.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Greater Bay Arena in China.
Preview of the game
Andy Murray and Ye Cong Mo to meet in the Zhuhai ATP Round of 32
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Andy Murray vs Ye Cong Mo at Zhuhai ATP
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.