Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Beijing ATP

9:58 PMan hour ago

9:53 PMan hour ago

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann?

If you want to watch the match Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann it can be followed on TV on Tennis TV.


9:48 PMan hour ago

What time is the match between Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann in Beijing ATP?

This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 AM

Bolivia: 4:30 AM

Brazil: 5:30 AM

Chile: 4:30 AM

Colombia: 3:30 AM

Ecuador: 3:30 AM

USA (ET): 6:30 AM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Paraguay: 6:30 AM

Peru: 6:30 AM

Uruguay: 7:30 AM

Venezuela: 6:30 AM

England: 10:30 AM

Australia : 19:30 AM

India: 15:45 AM

9:43 PMan hour ago

Latest Beijing ATP winners

2019: D. Thiem

2018: N. Basilashvili

2017: R. Nadal

2016: A. Murray

2015: N. Djokovic

2014: N. Djokovic

2013: N. Djokovic

2012: N. Djokovic

2011: T. Berdych

2010: N. Djokovic

2009: N. Djokovic

2008: A. Roddick

2007: F. González

2006: M. Baghdatis

2005: R. Nadal

2004: M. Safin

9:38 PMan hour ago

How does Yannick Hanfmann arrive?

The 31-year-old is currently ranked 53rd in the world in the ATP rankings. 

 

Of his last eight matches he has lost five of them. His participation in Rome was outstanding, where he reached the quarterfinals, even eliminating Rublev or Taylor Fritz. At Roland Garros, despite falling in the qualifying round, he was in the main draw, but was defeated in the second round. He reached the semifinals of the Mallorca ATP, while he was defeated in the first round of Wimbledon. After several first round defeats he won in his first Davis Cup match. He has passed the preliminary round of the Beijing ATP where he has defeated Lajovic and Kecmanovic.

9:33 PMan hour ago

How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?

The current world number 2 at only 20 years of age is having a spectacular 2023.

He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title.

9:28 PM2 hours ago

Background

Only one clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Yannick Hanfmann and this duel was won by the Spanish tennis player. The only duel occurred in 2019 at the Challanger of Seville on clay court. It was in the round of 32 and Carlos Alcaraz won in two sets by double 7-6.
9:23 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Center, which was built in 2008 for the Olympic Games and has a capacity of 15,000 spectators.
9:18 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Yannick Hanfmann will meet in the match corresponding to the round of 32 of the Beijing ATP.
9:13 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann at ATP Beijing

