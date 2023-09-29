Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Beijing ATP

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for more information about Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann in Beijing ATP?
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Bolivia: 4:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Chile: 4:30 AM
Colombia: 3:30 AM
Ecuador: 3:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 7:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England: 10:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Latest Beijing ATP winners
2018: N. Basilashvili
2017: R. Nadal
2016: A. Murray
2015: N. Djokovic
2014: N. Djokovic
2013: N. Djokovic
2012: N. Djokovic
2011: T. Berdych
2010: N. Djokovic
2009: N. Djokovic
2008: A. Roddick
2007: F. González
2006: M. Baghdatis
2005: R. Nadal
2004: M. Safin
How does Yannick Hanfmann arrive?
Of his last eight matches he has lost five of them. His participation in Rome was outstanding, where he reached the quarterfinals, even eliminating Rublev or Taylor Fritz. At Roland Garros, despite falling in the qualifying round, he was in the main draw, but was defeated in the second round. He reached the semifinals of the Mallorca ATP, while he was defeated in the first round of Wimbledon. After several first round defeats he won in his first Davis Cup match. He has passed the preliminary round of the Beijing ATP where he has defeated Lajovic and Kecmanovic.
How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title.