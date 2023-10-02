Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Beijing ATP Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for more information about Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud in Beijing ATP?
Argentina: 5:00 AM
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM
Chile: 4:00 AM
Colombia: 3:00 AM
Ecuador: 3:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 7:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England: 10:00 AM
Australia : 19:00 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Latest Beijing ATP winners
2018: N. Basilashvili
2017: R. Nadal
2016: A. Murray
2015: N. Djokovic
2014: N. Djokovic
2013: N. Djokovic
2012: N. Djokovic
2011: T. Berdych
2010: N. Djokovic
2009: N. Djokovic
2008: A. Roddick
2007: F. González
2006: M. Baghdatis
2005: R. Nadal
2004: M. Safin
How does Casper Ruud arrive?
He reached the final of Roland Garros but nevertheless could not face the Serb. While in Wimbledon he was surprised and fell in the second round against Broady in five sets. However, since then he has been having unremarkable performances. He has fallen in the second round of the US Open, first round of the ATP Cincinnati, second round of the ATP Toronto, and in the second round of the ATP Toronto.
In Beijing he started by beating Struff, while against the Argentinean Etcheverry he lost the first set, had to come back and won in the tie break of the third set.
How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. In Beijing he started by beating Hanfmann and in the round of 16 he defeated the Italian Musetti by 6-2.