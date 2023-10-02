Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Beijing ATP Match
Latest Beijing ATP winners

2019: D. Thiem

2018: N. Basilashvili

2017: R. Nadal

2016: A. Murray

2015: N. Djokovic

2014: N. Djokovic

2013: N. Djokovic

2012: N. Djokovic

2011: T. Berdych

2010: N. Djokovic

2009: N. Djokovic

2008: A. Roddick

2007: F. González

2006: M. Baghdatis

2005: R. Nadal

2004: M. Safin

How does Casper Ruud arrive?

Casper Ruud is currently ranked number 9 in the world at the age of 24. He has won a title this year 2023 in ATP where he won in Estoril. 

 

He reached the final of Roland Garros but nevertheless could not face the Serb. While in Wimbledon he was surprised and fell in the second round against Broady in five sets. However, since then he has been having unremarkable performances. He has fallen in the second round of the US Open, first round of the ATP Cincinnati, second round of the ATP Toronto, and in the second round of the ATP Toronto.

 

 

In Beijing he started by beating Struff, while against the Argentinean Etcheverry he lost the first set, had to come back and won in the tie break of the third set.

How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?

The current world number 2 at only 20 years of age is having a spectacular 2023.

 

He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. In Beijing he started by beating Hanfmann and in the round of 16 he defeated the Italian Musetti by 6-2.

Background

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud have faced each other five times, with a balance of three wins for the Spanish player and two for the Norwegian. The last time they faced each other was in 2022 in an exhibition in the United Arab Emirates, which Ruud won 6-1, 6-4. While these two players already faced each other last year in the final of the US Open in which Alcaraz won in four sets, the Norwegian won by 6-1 and 6-4.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Center, which was built in 2008 for the Olympic Games and has a capacity of 15,000 spectators.
Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will meet in the quarterfinals of the Beijing ATP in search of a place in the semifinals.
