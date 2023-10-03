Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Beijing Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:40 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannick Sinner

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannick Sinner as well as the latest information from the Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Center. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
7:35 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannick Sinner?

If you want to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannick Sinner match, you can follow it on TV on Tennis TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

7:30 PM2 hours ago

What time is the match between Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannick Sinner in Beijing ATP?

This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 AM

Bolivia: 4:30 AM

Brazil: 5:30 AM

Chile: 4:30 AM

Colombia: 3:30 AM

Ecuador: 3:30 AM

USA (ET): 6:30 AM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Paraguay: 6:30 AM

Peru: 6:30 AM

Uruguay: 7:30 AM

Venezuela: 6:30 AM

England: 10:30 AM

Australia : 19:30 AM

India: 15:45 AM

7:25 PM2 hours ago

Latest Beijing ATP winners

2019: D. Thiem
2018: N. Basilashvili

2017: R. Nadal

2016: A. Murray

2015: N. Djokovic

2014: N. Djokovic

2013: N. Djokovic

2012: N. Djokovic

2011: T. Berdych

2010: N. Djokovic

2009: N. Djokovic

2008: A. Roddick

2007: F. Gonzalez

2006: M. Baghdatis

2005: R. Nadal

2004: M. Safin

7:20 PM2 hours ago

How does Jannick Sinner arrive?

Jannick Sinner, is currently ranked number 7 in the world at 22 years of age. 

 

The Italian is having a good final stretch of the year after falling in the second round of Roland Garros. At Wimbledon he played a better role reaching the semifinals where he could not beat Novak Djokovic. He started the hard court winning in Toronto, while in the US Open he lost in the round of 16 against Zverev, in a five-set match. 

 

In Beijing the young tennis player is suffering, as he is ill and is finishing the matches in very delicate conditions. However, he is already in the semifinals after beating Evans, Nishioka and Dimitrov.

 

7:15 PM2 hours ago

How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?

The current world number 2 at only 20 years of age is having a spectacular 2023.


He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title.

7:10 PM2 hours ago

Background

Seven clashes between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannick Sinner with a favorable balance for the Spaniard of 4-3. However, the last time they faced each other the Italian won the match and it was this year in the semifinals of the Miami Masters 1000. Although Alcaraz took the first set, Sinner was able to turn it around. They also met in March of this year in the semifinals of Indian Wells and that time the victory went to Carlos Alcaraz.
7:05 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Center, which was built in 2008 for the Olympic Games and has a capacity of 15,000 spectators.
7:00 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to meet in the second semifinals of ATP Beijing
6:55 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner at ATP Beijing

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo