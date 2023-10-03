Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Beijing Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannick Sinner in Beijing ATP?
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Bolivia: 4:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Chile: 4:30 AM
Colombia: 3:30 AM
Ecuador: 3:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 7:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England: 10:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Latest Beijing ATP winners
2018: N. Basilashvili
2017: R. Nadal
2016: A. Murray
2015: N. Djokovic
2014: N. Djokovic
2013: N. Djokovic
2012: N. Djokovic
2011: T. Berdych
2010: N. Djokovic
2009: N. Djokovic
2008: A. Roddick
2007: F. Gonzalez
2006: M. Baghdatis
2005: R. Nadal
2004: M. Safin
How does Jannick Sinner arrive?
The Italian is having a good final stretch of the year after falling in the second round of Roland Garros. At Wimbledon he played a better role reaching the semifinals where he could not beat Novak Djokovic. He started the hard court winning in Toronto, while in the US Open he lost in the round of 16 against Zverev, in a five-set match.
In Beijing the young tennis player is suffering, as he is ill and is finishing the matches in very delicate conditions. However, he is already in the semifinals after beating Evans, Nishioka and Dimitrov.
How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title.