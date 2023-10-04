Andy Murray vs Roman Safiulin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Shanghai Masters 1000 Match
Andy Murray, three-time Shanghai Masters 1000 winner

The Scottish tennis player was proclaimed champion in this tournament in 2010 and 2011 consecutively. He also won in 2016.
How does Román Safiulin arrive?

The 26-year-old Russian tennis player is currently number 41 in the ATP ranking.

 

After not being at Roland Garros he played a good role at Wimbledon where he reached the quarterfinals where he was eliminated by Sinner in four sets. He then fell in the first round at the Cincinnati ATP and the Winston Salerm ATP; and in the second round of the US Open. While in his last tournament he reached the final, but lost against Zverev after almost three hours and despite winning the first set.

How is Andy Murray coming along?

The 36-year-old Scottish tennis player is currently number 40 in the world.

 

He began 2023 by falling in the first round of the ATP Adelaide at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. At the Australian Open he performed well, winning the first two rounds in five sets and including comebacks, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spanish Roberto Bautista. He then closed the month of February by competing in the ATP in Doha where he reached the final, but could not make it to the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP to rest and arrive in the best possible way for the American tour. Already in Indian Wells he reached the round of 32 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While in the ATP Miami fell in the first round, losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic. In the same way he was eliminated in the first round in the most recent tournament he played, the ATP in Monte Carlo where he was defeated in two sets by Alex de Minaur. He returned at the Mutua Madrid Open and where he was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his history in this tournament after being surprised by the Italian Vavassori. He recovered at the Aix Challenger where he won his first tournament in 2023. However, he has just fallen in the first round of the Rome Masters 1000 where he lost against Fognini.

 

After falling in the first round of the Bordeaux Challenger, he resigned from Roland Garros to start preparing for the grass tour and it has worked well for him. Since it comes after winning the Surbiton and Nottingham Challengers. However, at the London ATP he was eliminated in the first round by the Australian Alex de Minaur. At Wimbledon he lost against Tsitsipas in a five-set match. He fell in the second round at the ATP Washington and had to withdraw from the ATP Toronto before playing Sinner. At the US Open he reached the second round, but lost to Dimitrov. He comes from playing a match in the Davis Cup where he beat Riedi in three sets.

Background

Twice in history Andy Murray and Roman Safiullin have faced each other with one victory for each. The last time they faced each other was in October 2022 at the ATP Basel in the round of 32 where the Scot won in three sets, despite losing the first set. While in the first duel between these two tennis players was at the Rennes Challenger in 2021 where the Russian tennis player won in three sets.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Qizhong Forest Sport City Arena, a stadium that was inaugurated in October 2005 and has a capacity of 13779 spectators.
Preview of the match

Andy Murray and Roman Safiullin will meet in the first round of the Shanghai Masters 1000.
