Carlos Alcaraz vs Gregoire Barrere LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Shanghai Masters 1000 Match

Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 12:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.
France: 11:30 hrs.
Sweden: 11:30 hrs.
Alcaraz's debut in Shanghai
How does Gregoire Barrere arrive?
He has just been eliminated in the first round in Kazakhstan. In September he was semifinalist at the Rennes Challenger. While in the US Open, Cincinnati and Toronto he did not make it past the first round.
He started the Shanghai Masters 1000 with a first round win against the Portuguese Nuno Borges. The Frenchman closed the match in just one hour after a double 6-2.
How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. He started the Asian tour losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open.