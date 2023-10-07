Carlos Alcaraz vs Gregoire Barrere LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Shanghai Masters 1000 Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:30 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for more information about Carlos Alcaraz vs Gregoire Barrere

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Carlos Alcaraz vs Gregoire Barrere as well as the latest information from Qizhong Forest Sport City Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
7:25 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Gregoire Barrere?

If you want to watch the match Carlos Alcaraz vs Gregoire Berrere it can be followed on TV on Tennis TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

7:20 PM2 hours ago

What time is the match Carlos Alcaraz vs Gregoire Barrere in Shanghai Masters 1000?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 12:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.    

France: 11:30 hrs. 

Sweden: 11:30 hrs.

7:15 PM2 hours ago

Alcaraz's debut in Shanghai

The Spanish tennis player will play for the first time in his career at the Shanghai Masters 1000. A tournament that was not played since 2019 due to the pandemic. The last winner of this Masters 1000 was Daniil Medvedev.
7:10 PM2 hours ago

How does Gregoire Barrere arrive?

The 29-year-old tennis player is currently number 73 in the ATP ranking. 

 

He has just been eliminated in the first round in Kazakhstan. In September he was semifinalist at the Rennes Challenger. While in the US Open, Cincinnati and Toronto he did not make it past the first round.

 

He started the Shanghai Masters 1000 with a first round win against the Portuguese Nuno Borges. The Frenchman closed the match in just one hour after a double 6-2.

7:05 PM2 hours ago

How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?

The current world number 2 at only 20 years old is having a spectacular 2023.


He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. He started the Asian tour losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open.

7:00 PM2 hours ago

Background

This will be the first time in history that Carlos Alcaraz and Gregoire Barrere will face each other. Carlos Alcaraz will face a French tennis player again, something he has not done since the second round of Wimbledon. Gregoire Barrere has not played against a Spanish player since the Rennes Challenger, where he defeated Alejandro Moro Canas.
6:55 PM3 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Qizhong Forest Sport City Arena, a stadium that was inaugurated in October 2005 and has a capacity of 13779 spectators.
6:50 PM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Gregoire Barrere to meet in the second round of the Shanghai Masters 1000
6:45 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Carlos Alcaraz vs Gregoire Barrere at Shanghai Masters 1000

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo