Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Shanghai Masters 1000 Match

Don't leave here to follow Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans match at the Shanghai Masters 1000?
Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 12:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.
France: 11:30 hrs.
Sweden: 11:30 hrs.
This is how Carlos Alcaraz closed his last match
MY WORD CARLOS 🤯@carlosalcaraz goes BEHIND-THE-BACK on match point to beat Barrere 6-2 7-5! 👏#RolexShanghaiMasters pic.twitter.com/WlVT040ZuT— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 7, 2023
How does Daniel Evans arrive?
A tennis player who in August was proclaimed champion of the ATP Washington, winning his second ATP title in his sporting career. After this feat he had early eliminations in Toronto and Cincinnati. At the US Open, he ran into Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 32 and was eliminated. He helped Great Britain qualify for the Davis Cup quarterfinals. While he has started the Asian tour falling in the first round in Chengdu and Beijing.
In the Shanghai Masters 1000 in his first match he only lasted 53 minutes, as his opponent, Kazakhstan's Kukushkin retired in the second set, although he was trailing 2-6 and 0-3.
How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. He began the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open.
In his first match at the Shanghai Masters 1000 he defeated Frenchman Barrere in two sets by 6-2 and 7-5 in 1 hour and 43 minutes.
