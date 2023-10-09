Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Shanghai Masters 1000 Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans in addition to the latest information emerging from the Qizhong Forest Sport City Arena.
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans?

If you want to watch the match Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans, you can follow it on television at Tennis TV

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans match at the Shanghai Masters 1000?

This is the start time of the match in various countries:

Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 12:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.

France: 11:30 hrs.

Sweden: 11:30 hrs.

This is how Carlos Alcaraz closed his last match

With this great performance, the Spanish tennis player made it to the round of 32 of the Shanghai Masters 1000.

 

 

How does Daniel Evans arrive?

Daniel Evans is 33 years old and currently ranked number 33 in the world. 

 

A tennis player who in August was proclaimed champion of the ATP Washington, winning his second ATP title in his sporting career. After this feat he had early eliminations in Toronto and Cincinnati. At the US Open, he ran into Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 32 and was eliminated. He helped Great Britain qualify for the Davis Cup quarterfinals. While he has started the Asian tour falling in the first round in Chengdu and Beijing. 

 

In the Shanghai Masters 1000 in his first match he only lasted 53 minutes, as his opponent, Kazakhstan's Kukushkin retired in the second set, although he was trailing 2-6 and 0-3.

 

How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?

The current world number 2 at only 20 years of age is having a spectacular 2023.


He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. He began the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open. 

 

In his first match at the Shanghai Masters 1000 he defeated Frenchman Barrere in two sets by 6-2 and 7-5 in 1 hour and 43 minutes.

 

Background

Three clashes between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniel Evans with a favorable balance for the Spanish tennis player who has won all three duels. They have already faced each other twice this year. First in the semifinals of the Barcelona Open in which Alcaraz won by double 6-2. While the most recent duel was in the last 32 of the US Open in a match in which the Spanish player won in four sets.

 

 

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Qizhong Forest Sport City Arena, a stadium that was inaugurated in October 2005 and has a capacity of 13779 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniel Evans will face each other in the Shanghai Masters 1000 round of 32.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans at Shanghai Masters 1000

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match.
