Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Shanghai Masters 1000 Match

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov: Shanghai Masters 1000 Match
6:30 PM2 hours ago

6:25 PM2 hours ago

6:20 PM2 hours ago

What time is the match Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov in Shanghai Masters 1000?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 12:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.    

France: 11:30 hrs. 

Sweden: 11:30 hrs.

6:15 PM2 hours ago

First qualifiers to the quarterfinals

We already have four players who will be in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 Shanghai and therefore the first two duels. These are: Korda and Shelton, and Marozsan-Hurkacz.

 

 

6:10 PM2 hours ago

How does Grigor Dimitrov arrive?

The 32-year-old from Bulgaria is ranked 19th in the world.


He reached the round of 16 where he lost to Zverev. In the London ATP he was eliminated in the quarterfinals precisely against Alcaraz. At Wimbledon he met Holger Rune. While he was semifinalist in Washington. After being eliminated against Zverev in the round of 32 at the US Open, the German was also his tormentor at the ATP Chengdu. In the last tournament, in Beijing, he was defeated by Sinne in the quarterfinals.


At the Shanghai Masters 1000 he has yet to concede a single set. In his first match he defeated Australian Vukic, while in the round of 32 he beat Khachanov in two sets, 7-6, 6-4.

 

6:05 PM2 hours ago

How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?

The current world number 2 at only 20 years of age is having a spectacular 2023.


He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. He began the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open. 

 

In his first match at the Shanghai Masters 1000 he defeated Frenchman Barrere in two sets by 6-2 and 7-5 in 1 hour and 43 minutes. He suffered a bit more in the round of 32 where he needed 2 hours and 25 minutes to defeat Evans in two sets.

6:00 PM2 hours ago

Background

Carlos Alcaraz and Grigor Dimitrov have faced each other three times in history, with a favorable balance for the Spanish tennis player who has won all the duels. They have already met twice in 2023. The first time in the round of 32 of the Madrid Masters 1000 where Alcaraz won 6-2 and 7-5, while in the quarterfinals of the ATP London the Spaniard won with a double 6-4.

 

5:55 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Qizhong Forest Sport City Arena, a stadium that was inaugurated in October 2005 and has a capacity of 13779 spectators.
5:50 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Grigor Dimitrov will meet in the match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Shanghai Masters 1000
5:45 PM2 hours ago

