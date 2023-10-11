Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Shanghai Masters 1000 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for more information about Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov in Shanghai Masters 1000?
Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 12:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.
France: 11:30 hrs.
Sweden: 11:30 hrs.
First qualifiers to the quarterfinals
TOO. COLD. @BenShelton #RolexShanghaiMasters pic.twitter.com/AUrpnmXmGB— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 10, 2023
How does Grigor Dimitrov arrive?
He reached the round of 16 where he lost to Zverev. In the London ATP he was eliminated in the quarterfinals precisely against Alcaraz. At Wimbledon he met Holger Rune. While he was semifinalist in Washington. After being eliminated against Zverev in the round of 32 at the US Open, the German was also his tormentor at the ATP Chengdu. In the last tournament, in Beijing, he was defeated by Sinne in the quarterfinals.
At the Shanghai Masters 1000 he has yet to concede a single set. In his first match he defeated Australian Vukic, while in the round of 32 he beat Khachanov in two sets, 7-6, 6-4.
How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. He began the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open.
In his first match at the Shanghai Masters 1000 he defeated Frenchman Barrere in two sets by 6-2 and 7-5 in 1 hour and 43 minutes. He suffered a bit more in the round of 32 where he needed 2 hours and 25 minutes to defeat Evans in two sets.
Background