Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Paris Masters 1000

We already have the first big surprise of the Paris Masters 1000

Carlos Alcaraz has lost in his first match in two sets against the Russian Safiullin. That has caused that the Spanish tennis player already has few options to finish the year as number 1 in the world and Novak Djokovic will be if there is not a carambola.

 

How does Tallon Griekspoor arrive?

The Dutch tennis player is currently number 23 in the world at the age of 27.

 

This is his best year, as he has won his first two titles on the ATP circuit. The last one was in his country, winning the ATP Herstogenbech. Although in this final stretch he is having very early eliminations. In the quarterfinals in Astana, he had to withdraw in the first round of the Shanghai Masters 1000. In addition to falling in the quarterfinals in Stockholm and Basel.

 

In the Masters 100 in Paris he started winning in his first match against Eubanks in three sets. While in the round of 32 he defeated Alejandro Davidovich by double 6-2.

 

How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

Novak Djokovic at 36 years of age is at the top of the ATP ranking. He has won the last two tournaments he has played. 


He has played this year all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. 

In his first match at the Masters 1000 he overcame it comfortably by beating the Argentinean, Martin Etcheverry in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2. A match that lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes.

 

Third duel

Novak Djokovic and Tier Griekspoor have faced each other twice and both times the winner was the Serbian tennis player. The last duel was last March in the round of 16 of the ATP Dubai where Djokovic won 6-2, 6-3. The first time these two players met was in 2021 in the second round of the US Open where the Belgrade player won 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

 

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Accor Arena, located in the city of Paris. It is a multipurpose venue that has been used for sporting, musical and cultural events. It was built in 1981 and has a capacity of 20,300 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Tallon Griekspoor to meet in the round of 16 at the Paris Masters 1000
