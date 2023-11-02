Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Paris Masters 1000

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor in Paris Masters 1000?
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Bolivia: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Chile: 2:30 PM
Colombia: 12:30 AM
Ecuador: 12:30 AM
United States (ET): 2:30 PM
Spain: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 12:30 AM
Paraguay: 12:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 AM in
Uruguay: 13:30 PM
We already have the first big surprise of the Paris Masters 1000
How does Tallon Griekspoor arrive?
This is his best year, as he has won his first two titles on the ATP circuit. The last one was in his country, winning the ATP Herstogenbech. Although in this final stretch he is having very early eliminations. In the quarterfinals in Astana, he had to withdraw in the first round of the Shanghai Masters 1000. In addition to falling in the quarterfinals in Stockholm and Basel.
In the Masters 100 in Paris he started winning in his first match against Eubanks in three sets. While in the round of 32 he defeated Alejandro Davidovich by double 6-2.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
He has played this year all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour.
In his first match at the Masters 1000 he overcame it comfortably by beating the Argentinean, Martin Etcheverry in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2. A match that lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes.
