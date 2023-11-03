Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Paris Masters 1000

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune?
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune in Paris Masters 1000?
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Bolivia: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Chile: 2:30 PM
Colombia: 12:30 AM
Ecuador: 12:30 AM
United States (ET): 2:30 PM
Spain: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 12:30 AM
Paraguay: 12:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 AM in
Uruguay: 13:30 PM
Last two finalists meet in quarterfinals
How does Holger Rune arrive?
Since he lost in the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon he is having a bad end of the year. He lost both matches at the Hopman Cup, fell in his first match at the ATP Toronto, retired in the first match at Cincinnati. He fell in the first round of the US Open in four sets. It has not been the best month either in October where he lost in the round of 16 in Beijing and has been eliminated in his first match in Shanghai and Stockholm. In the last tournament he played he played a better role reaching the semifinals where he could not beat Auger-Aliassime.
In the Paris Masters 1000 he beat Thiem in his first match in 1 hour and a half by 6-4 and 6-2. And something less was enough for him to beat Altmaier in the eighth round after a double 6-3.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
He has played this year all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour.
In his first match at the Masters 1000 he overcame it comfortably by beating the Argentinean, Martin Etcheverry in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2. The match lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes. He suffered much more in the round of 16 against Griekspoor. The Dutchman took the first set, but the Serb turned it around, first winning in the tie break of the second set and then by 6-4 in the last set.
Djokovic with negative balance
