Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Paris Masters 1000
Photo: VAVEL

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune in Paris Masters 1000?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 PM 

Bolivia: 1:30 PM 

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Chile: 2:30 PM 

Colombia: 12:30 AM

Ecuador: 12:30 AM 

United States (ET): 2:30 PM

Spain: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 12:30 AM 

Paraguay: 12:30 PM 

Peru: 12:30 AM in

Uruguay: 13:30 PM

Last two finalists meet in quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune, finalists of the last edition of the Paris Masters 1000, meet again in this tournament. However, this time in the quarterfinals. The Serb will seek revenge after failing to lift the title, despite winning the first set.

 

How does Holger Rune arrive?

Rune is only 20 years old and is currently ranked 7th in the ATP rankings. 

 

Since he lost in the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon he is having a bad end of the year. He lost both matches at the Hopman Cup, fell in his first match at the ATP Toronto, retired in the first match at Cincinnati. He fell in the first round of the US Open in four sets. It has not been the best month either in October where he lost in the round of 16 in Beijing and has been eliminated in his first match in Shanghai and Stockholm. In the last tournament he played he played a better role reaching the semifinals where he could not beat Auger-Aliassime. 

 

In the Paris Masters 1000 he beat Thiem in his first match in 1 hour and a half by 6-4 and 6-2. And something less was enough for him to beat Altmaier in the eighth round after a double 6-3.

 

How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

Novak Djokovic at 36 years of age is at the top of the ATP ranking. He has won the last two tournaments he has played. 


He has played this year all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. 

 

In his first match at the Masters 1000 he overcame it comfortably by beating the Argentinean, Martin Etcheverry in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2. The match lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes. He suffered much more in the round of 16 against Griekspoor. The Dutchman took the first set, but the Serb turned it around, first winning in the tie break of the second set and then by 6-4 in the last set.

 

Djokovic with negative balance

Three clashes between Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune with a favorable balance for the Danish tennis player who has beaten him twice. This will be the second time they face each other this 2023. The last time was in the quarterfinals of the Rome Masters 1000 and Rune won in three sets. In addition, these two tennis players already met in the final of this tournament last year in which the tennis player from Denmark, lost the first set, but turned it around to take the title. While Nole's only victory over this opponent was in 2021 at the US Open.

 

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Accor Arena, located in the city of Paris. It is a multipurpose venue that has been used for sporting, musical and cultural events. It was built in 1981 and has a capacity of 20,300 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune will meet in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters 1000 for a place in the semifinals.
VAVEL Logo