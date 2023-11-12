Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune ATP Finals?
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Groups of the ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic
Jannik Sinner
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Holger Rune
Red Group
Carlos Alcaraz
Daniil Medvedev
Andrey Rublev
Alexander Zverev
How does Holger Rune arrive?
Since he lost in the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon he is having a bad end of the year. He lost both matches at the Hopman Cup, lost his first match at the ATP Toronto, withdrew in the first match at Cincinnati. He fell in the first round of the US Open in four sets. It has not been the best month either in October where he lost in the round of 16 in Beijing and has been eliminated in his first match in Shanghai and Stockholm. In Basel he played a better role reaching the semifinals where he could not beat Auger-Aliassime. He said goodbye to the Masters 1000 in 2023 falling in Paris, precisely in the quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic, precisely his rival in last year's final, where the Dane lifted the title.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
He has played this year all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell at the gates of the final.
Background
The Stadium