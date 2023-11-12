Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Finals
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
4:00 AM5 minutes ago

Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune

In a few moments we will share with you the Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune preview, as well as the latest information from the Pala Alpitour court. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
3:55 AM10 minutes ago

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune?

If you want to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune match, you can follow it on TV through Tennis TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

3:50 AM15 minutes ago

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune ATP Finals?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 4 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 14 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

3:45 AM20 minutes ago

Groups of the ATP Finals

Green Group

Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Holger Rune

 

 

Red Group

Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev

Andrey Rublev

Alexander Zverev

 

3:40 AM25 minutes ago

How does Holger Rune arrive?

Rune is only 20 years old and is currently ranked 10th in the ATP rankings. 


Since he lost in the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon he is having a bad end of the year. He lost both matches at the Hopman Cup, lost his first match at the ATP Toronto, withdrew in the first match at Cincinnati. He fell in the first round of the US Open in four sets. It has not been the best month either in October where he lost in the round of 16 in Beijing and has been eliminated in his first match in Shanghai and Stockholm. In Basel he played a better role reaching the semifinals where he could not beat Auger-Aliassime.  He said goodbye to the Masters 1000 in 2023 falling in Paris, precisely in the quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic, precisely his rival in last year's final, where the Dane lifted the title.

 

3:35 AM30 minutes ago

How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

Novak Djokovic at 36 years of age is at the top of the ATP ranking. He has won the last three tournaments he has played. 

 

He has played this year all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell at the gates of the final.

 

3:30 AM35 minutes ago

Background

Four times in history Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune have faced each other with a balance of two victories for each one. A little more than a week ago these two players met in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters 1000 where Novak won in three sets. This will be the first time that these two players will meet in the ATP Finals and the third duel between Danish and Serbian in this 2023.
3:25 AM40 minutes ago

The Stadium

The match will be played on the central court of the Pala Alpitour, located in the city of Turin. It was inaugurated on December 13, 2005 and has a capacity for 15657 spectators.

 

3:20 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune will meet in the first match of the ATP Finals group stage. They share a group with Sinner and Tsitsipas.
3:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune at ATP Finals

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo