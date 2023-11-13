Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev?
What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev ATP Finals?
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 9:30 a.m.
Brazil: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 8:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
USA (ET): 9:30 A.M. USA (ET): 9:30 am
Spain: 2:30 p.m.
Mexico: 7:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 8:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.
ATP Finals groups
Novak Djokovic
Jannik Sinner
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Holger Rune
Red Group
Carlos Alcaraz
Daniil Medvedev
Andrey Rublev
Alexander Zverev
How is Alexander Zverev coming along?
He is having a good final stretch of the year, reaching the semifinals in Cincinnati. He reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open and was proclaimed champion in the Chengdu ATP. He was semifinalist of the ATP Beijing, although in Shanghai he was surprised by the Russian Safiullin in his first match. The same thing happened to him in Tokyo, although in this case his opponent was the Australian Jordan Thompson. In Vienna he reached the quarterfinals and in the Masters 1000 in Paris he was defeated in the round of 16 by the Greek Tsitsipas.
How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. He began the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner in the China Open and in Shanghai he fell in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not fare much better at the Paris Masters 1000, as he lost in the semifinals against
Background
