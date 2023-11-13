Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Finals
Photo: VAVEL

8:30 PM30 minutes ago

8:25 PM35 minutes ago

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev?

If you want to watch the match Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev it can be followed on TV on Tennis TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

8:20 PM40 minutes ago

What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev ATP Finals?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 10:30 a.m. 

Bolivia: 9:30 a.m.

Brazil: 10:30 a.m. 

Chile: 10:30 a.m. 

Colombia: 8:30 a.m. 

Ecuador: 8:30 a.m. 

USA (ET): 9:30 A.M. USA (ET): 9:30 am 

Spain: 2:30 p.m.

Mexico: 7:30 a.m. 

Paraguay: 10:30 a.m. 

Peru: 8:30 a.m. 

Uruguay: 10:30 a.m. 

Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.

8:15 PMan hour ago

ATP Finals groups

Green Group
Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Holger Rune

 

 

 

Red Group

Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev

Andrey Rublev

Alexander Zverev

 

8:10 PMan hour ago

How is Alexander Zverev coming along?

The German tennis player has been recovering from his serious injury and little by little continues to return to be among the best tennis players. Right now Zverev at 26 years of age is number eight in the world. 

 

He is having a good final stretch of the year, reaching the semifinals in Cincinnati. He reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open and was proclaimed champion in the Chengdu ATP. He was semifinalist of the ATP Beijing, although in Shanghai he was surprised by the Russian Safiullin in his first match. The same thing happened to him in Tokyo, although in this case his opponent was the Australian Jordan Thompson. In Vienna he reached the quarterfinals and in the Masters 1000 in Paris he was defeated in the round of 16 by the Greek Tsitsipas.

 

 

8:05 PMan hour ago

How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?

The current world number 2 at only 20 years of age is having a spectacular 2023.

 

He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. He began the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner in the China Open and in Shanghai he fell in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not fare much better at the Paris Masters 1000, as he lost in the semifinals against

 

 

8:00 PMan hour ago

Background

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev have faced each other six times with a balance of three wins for each of them. The last time they faced each other was last September at the US Open where the Spaniard won in three sets. They also met this year in May in the round of 16 where Alcaraz won 6-1, 6-2. The last time the German won in this duel was last May in 2022 at Roland Garros where Zvere won in four sets. This will be the first time that these two players face each other in the ATP Finals.

 

7:55 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played on the central court of the Pala Alpitour, located in the city of Turin. It was inaugurated on December 13, 2005 and has a capacity for 15657 spectators.

 

7:50 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will meet in the match corresponding to day 1 of the group stage of the ATP Finals. Both teams share a group with Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.
7:45 PMan hour ago

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev at ATP Finals

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
