Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Finals

Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Jannick Sinner
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jannick Sinner?
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Jannick Sinner in ATP Finals?
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Djokovic ensures he finishes the year as number 1
How does Jannick Sinner arrive?
The last one was the ATP Vienna in October where he only conceded one set and that was in the final against Medvedev. He also won in Beijing, although in the last Grand Slam he fell in the round of 16 in a five-set match against Zverev. The last tournament he played was at the Paris Masters 1000 where he withdrew after finishing his match against McDonald too late and decided not to play against Alex de Miñaur the following day.
In the ATP Finals he has started with good sensations after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in two sets with a double 6-4.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
This year she has played all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell at the gates after losing in the final.
In his first match at the ATP Finals, he struggled against Holger Rune and ended up winning in a three-set match, which lasted more than three hours.
