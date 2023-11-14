Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Finals
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Jannick Sinner

In a few moments we will share with you the Novak Djokovic vs Jannick Sinner preview, as well as the latest information from the Pala Alpitour court. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jannick Sinner?

If you want to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannick Sinner match, you can follow it on TV through Tennis TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

2:50 AM3 hours ago

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Jannick Sinner in ATP Finals?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 4 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 14 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

2:45 AM3 hours ago

Djokovic ensures he finishes the year as number 1

Novak Djokovic's victory over Holger Rune ensured that he will finish the year as the world number one regardless of what happens at the ATP Finals. The Serb has received the trophy on center court that accredits him to finish the year as top-ranked player. This is the eighth time that the Belgrade-born player has finished the year as No. 1.

 

2:40 AM3 hours ago

How does Jannick Sinner arrive?

Excellent 2023 for the 22 year old Italian who has reached the fourth position of the ATP ranking in a year where he has won four titles. 

 

The last one was the ATP Vienna in October where he only conceded one set and that was in the final against Medvedev. He also won in Beijing, although in the last Grand Slam he fell in the round of 16 in a five-set match against Zverev. The last tournament he played was at the Paris Masters 1000 where he withdrew after finishing his match against McDonald too late and decided not to play against Alex de Miñaur the following day. 

 

In the ATP Finals he has started with good sensations after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in two sets with a double 6-4.

 

2:35 AM3 hours ago

How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

Novak Djokovic at 36 years of age is at the top of the ATP ranking. He has won the last three tournaments he has played and has ensured that he will finish the year as world number 1. 


This year she has played all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell at the gates after losing in the final.

 

In his first match at the ATP Finals, he struggled against Holger Rune and ended up winning in a three-set match, which lasted more than three hours.

 

2:30 AM3 hours ago

Background

Four times these tennis players have faced each other and Novak Djokovic has won all four, three of them in official tournaments and the other in an exhibition in Australia in 2021. They have already faced each other this year in the semifinals of Wimbledon in which the Serbian swept winning in three sets. Where Sinner came closest to the Serb was precisely at Wimbledon in 2022 where he got with a 0-2, but in the end he ended up conceding. This will be the first time they meet in the ATP Finals.

 

2:25 AM3 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the central court of the Pala Alpitour, located in the city of Turí n. It was inaugurated on December 13, 2005 and has a capacity for 15657 spectators.

 

2:20 AM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Jannick Sinner will meet in the second match of the group stage. Both are in the same group as Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
2:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner at ATP Finals

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo