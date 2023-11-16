Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz ATP Finals?
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 9:30 a.m.
Brazil: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 8:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
USA (ET): 9:30 A.M. USA (ET): 9:30 am
Spain: 2:30 p.m.
Mexico: 7:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 8:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.
Hubert Hurkacz replaces Stefanos Tsitsipas
Hurkacz was the first reserve and will have the option to play in this ATP Finals, but by only playing one match he has no chance to reach the semifinals, but he will get points for the ATP ranking and a big amount of dollars if he beats Novak Djokovic.
How does Hubert Hurkacz arrive?
He was a semi-finalist in Cincinnati where he lost to Alcaraz. However, he did not make it past the second round at the last Grand Slam, losing to Draper. He managed to win the Shanghai Masters 1000 title, while he lost in the first round of the Tokyo ATP. He was a finalist in the Basel ATP, but could not beat Auger Aliassime, while in the last tournament he played was the Paris Masters 1000 where he was beaten in three sets by Dimitrov.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
This year she has played all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell at the gates after losing in the final.
In his first match of the ATP Finals, he suffered against Holger Rune and ended up winning in a three-set match, which lasted more than three hours.
Background
Six times Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz have met and all of them have been won by the Serbian tennis player. This will be the third time they will face each other in 2023, after meeting in the quarterfinals of the ATP Dubai and in the round of 16 at Wimbledon, which was decided in four sets. For the first time they will face each other at the ATP Finals.
The Stadium