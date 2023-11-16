Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Finals
Photo: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:26 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz

In a few moments we will share with you the Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, as well as the latest information from the Pala Alpitour court. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
11:21 PMan hour ago

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz?

If you want to watch the match Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz it can be followed on TV on Tennis TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

11:16 PMan hour ago

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz ATP Finals?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 10:30 a.m. 

Bolivia: 9:30 a.m.

Brazil: 10:30 a.m. 

Chile: 10:30 a.m. 

Colombia: 8:30 a.m. 

Ecuador: 8:30 a.m. 

USA (ET): 9:30 A.M. USA (ET): 9:30 am 

Spain: 2:30 p.m.

Mexico: 7:30 a.m. 

Paraguay: 10:30 a.m. 

Peru: 8:30 a.m. 

Uruguay: 10:30 a.m. 

Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.

11:11 PMan hour ago

Hubert Hurkacz replaces Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Polish tennis player comes to the third day to replace Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek player retired in the third game of the first set in the duel against Rune, that is to say, when we were about 16 minutes into the match. 

 

Hurkacz was the first reserve and will have the option to play in this ATP Finals, but by only playing one match he has no chance to reach the semifinals, but he will get points for the ATP ranking and a big amount of dollars if he beats Novak Djokovic.

11:06 PMan hour ago

How does Hubert Hurkacz arrive?

The 26-year-old Polish tennis player is currently ranked 11th in the world in the ATP rankings. This 2023 he has won two titles and his balance right now is 45 wins and 23 losses. 

 

He was a semi-finalist in Cincinnati where he lost to Alcaraz. However, he did not make it past the second round at the last Grand Slam, losing to Draper. He managed to win the Shanghai Masters 1000 title, while he lost in the first round of the Tokyo ATP. He was a finalist in the Basel ATP, but could not beat Auger Aliassime, while in the last tournament he played was the Paris Masters 1000 where he was beaten in three sets by Dimitrov.

 

11:01 PMan hour ago

How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

Novak Djokovic at 36 years of age is at the top of the ATP ranking. He has won the last three tournaments he has played and has ensured that he will finish the year as world number 1. 
 

This year she has played all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell at the gates after losing in the final.

 

In his first match of the ATP Finals, he suffered against Holger Rune and ended up winning in a three-set match, which lasted more than three hours.

 

10:56 PM2 hours ago

Background

 

Six times Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz have met and all of them have been won by the Serbian tennis player. This will be the third time they will face each other in 2023, after meeting in the quarterfinals of the ATP Dubai and in the round of 16 at Wimbledon, which was decided in four sets. For the first time they will face each other at the ATP Finals.

 

 

10:51 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played on the central court of the Pala Alpitour, located in the city of Turin. It was inaugurated on December 13, 2005 and has a capacity for 15657 spectators.

 

10:46 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz will meet in the last match of the group stage. Both players share a group with Jannick Sinner, Holger Rune and Tsitsipas, the latter having withdrawn due to injury.
10:41 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz at ATP Finals 2023

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo