Sinner vs Rune LIVE Score Updates (1-0)

1º Set Sinner (6-2) Rune
1º Set Sinner (5-2) Rune
1º Set Sinner (5-1) Rune
1º Set Sinner (4-1) Rune
1º Set Sinner (4-0) Rune
1º Set Sinner (3-0) Rune
1º Set Sinner (2-0) Rune
1º Set Sinner (1-0) Rune
All ready
They jump onto the track
If Jannik Sinner wins, Novak Djokovic is through
If Holger Rune wins, Novak Djokovic is knocked out
All eyes on this EPIC #NittoATPFinals clash 👀
All eyes on this EPIC #NittoATPFinals clash 👀
Will Sinner manage to beat Rune for the first time?
Rune and Sinner, two of the last three who have beaten Djokovic
The posibilities
If Sinner beats Holger Rune, Novak Djokovic passes
This is how the green group is right now
What happened in the first game of the day?
Djokovic Digs Deep 👏@DjokerNole halts a Hubi comeback and wins 7-6 4-6 6-1!#NittoATPFinals
WE CAME BACK
What time is Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune at ATP Finals?
Argentina: 16 hours
Australia: 6 hours
Bolivia: 15 hours
Brazil: 16 hours
Chile: 16 hours
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 9 p.m.
United States (New York): 16 hours
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 7 p.m.
At stake is a place in the semi-finals
How does Holger Rune arrive?
Since he lost in the Wimbledon quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz he is having a bad end to the year. He lost both Hopman Cup matches, fell in his first match at the ATP Toronto, retired in the first match in Cincinnati. He fell in the first round of the US Open in four sets. It has not been the best month either in October where he lost in the round of 16 in Beijing and was eliminated in his first duel in Shanghai and Stockholm. In Basel he performed a better role reaching the semi-finals where he failed to beat Auger-Aliassime. He said goodbye to the Masters 1000 in 2023, falling in Paris, precisely in the quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic, precisely his rival in last year's final, in which the Dane lifted the title.
He began the ATP Finals with a loss to Novak Djokovic in three sets, but scored a quick victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who retired in the third game of the match.
How does Jannik Sinner arrive?
The last one was the ATP Vienna in the month of October where he only conceded a single set and it was in the final against Medvedev. He also won in Beijing, although in the last Grand Slam he fell in the round of 16 in a real five-set match against Zverev. The last tournament he played was at the Paris Masters 1000 where he withdrew after finishing his duel against McDonald too late and made the decision not to play against Alex de Minaur the next day.
In the ATP Finals he started with a good feeling after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in two sets with a double 6-4. On the second day he managed to beat Novak Djokovic for the first time in his life in a 3-set match that lasted more than three hours.
