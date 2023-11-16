Sinner vs Rune LIVE Score Updates (1-0)
Photo: VAVEL

3:47 PM2 minutes ago

1º Set Sinner (6-2) Rune

SET. 33 minutes of set for Sinner who took the first round comfortably

 

3:44 PM4 minutes ago

1º Set Sinner (5-2) Rune

Second game for the Dane and now Sinner will serve to close the first round
3:44 PM5 minutes ago

1º Set Sinner (5-1) Rune

Sinner's blank game with the serve and he is one game away from closing the first set
3:43 PM6 minutes ago

1º Set Sinner (4-1) Rune

Holger Rune adds his first game of the match
3:43 PM6 minutes ago

1º Set Sinner (4-0) Rune

The break is once again confirmed by Sinner, who already has two breaks ahead on the scoreboard. The Italian is sent to the semi-finals
3:40 PM9 minutes ago

1º Set Sinner (3-0) Rune

BREAK THE SERVICE. Breaking Sinner again, she was able to save the first Rune, but not with the second.
3:39 PM10 minutes ago

1º Set Sinner (2-0) Rune

Blank game from world number 4 to confirm the advantage 
3:39 PM10 minutes ago

1º Set Sinner (1-0) Rune

BREAK THE SERVICE. The Italian wins the first game against the rest and already commands the scoreboard

 

3:37 PM12 minutes ago

All ready

Holger Rune will begin by serving, as was decided in the draw before the start of the match
3:32 PM17 minutes ago

They jump onto the track

This was the moment in which the two tennis players jumped onto the court at Pala Alpitour

 

 

3:27 PM22 minutes ago

Will Sinner manage to beat Rune for the first time?

The Italian tennis player has never beaten Holger Rune and will try to do so today for the first time
3:22 PM27 minutes ago

Rune and Sinner, two of the last three who have beaten Djokovic

The Dane and the Italian along with Carlos Alcaraz have been the last three tennis players who have been able to beat Novak Djokovic
3:17 PM32 minutes ago

The posibilities

If Rune beats Sinner, Holger Rune will pass

 

If Sinner beats Holger Rune, Novak Djokovic passes

 

This is how the green group is right now

 

3:12 PM37 minutes ago

What happened in the first game of the day?

Novak Djokovic has beaten Hurkacz in three sets, but the Serbian is not yet qualified. He could be eliminated depending on the results of this match.

 

 

3:07 PM42 minutes ago

WE CAME BACK

In a few minutes the match between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
3:02 PMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune

In a few moments we will share with you the preview of Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Pala Alpitour court. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:57 PMan hour ago

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune?

If you want to watch the Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune match, you can follow it on television through Tennis TV

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option

2:52 PMan hour ago

What time is Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune at ATP Finals?

This is the start time of the game in several countries:


Argentina: 16 hours

Australia: 6 hours

Bolivia: 15 hours

Brazil: 16 hours

Chile: 16 hours

Colombia: 14 hours

Ecuador: 14 hours

Spain: 9 p.m.

United States (New York): 16 hours

United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours

India: 1 hour

Japan: 4 hours

Mexico: 14 hours

Nigeria: 20 hours

Paraguay: 16 hours

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 7 p.m.

2:47 PMan hour ago

At stake is a place in the semi-finals

Apart from the two tennis players who will face each other, Novak Djokovic will also be attentive, since in this duel the two tennis players from the green group who manage to advance to the semifinals will be decided.
2:42 PMan hour ago

How does Holger Rune arrive?

At only 20 years old, Rune is in tenth position in the ATP ranking.


Since he lost in the Wimbledon quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz he is having a bad end to the year. He lost both Hopman Cup matches, fell in his first match at the ATP Toronto, retired in the first match in Cincinnati. He fell in the first round of the US Open in four sets. It has not been the best month either in October where he lost in the round of 16 in Beijing and was eliminated in his first duel in Shanghai and Stockholm. In Basel he performed a better role reaching the semi-finals where he failed to beat Auger-Aliassime. He said goodbye to the Masters 1000 in 2023, falling in Paris, precisely in the quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic, precisely his rival in last year's final, in which the Dane lifted the title.

 

He began the ATP Finals with a loss to Novak Djokovic in three sets, but scored a quick victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who retired in the third game of the match.

2:37 PMan hour ago

How does Jannik Sinner arrive?

Excellent 2023 for the 22-year-old Italian who has placed himself in fourth position in the ATP ranking in a year where he has achieved four titles.


The last one was the ATP Vienna in the month of October where he only conceded a single set and it was in the final against Medvedev. He also won in Beijing, although in the last Grand Slam he fell in the round of 16 in a real five-set match against Zverev. The last tournament he played was at the Paris Masters 1000 where he withdrew after finishing his duel against McDonald too late and made the decision not to play against Alex de Minaur the next day.

 

In the ATP Finals he started with a good feeling after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in two sets with a double 6-4. On the second day he managed to beat Novak Djokovic for the first time in his life in a 3-set match that lasted more than three hours.

 

2:32 PMan hour ago

Background

Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune have faced each other twice with a favorable balance for the Dane who has won both times. The last time they met was this year in April 2023 where Sinner won in three sets. The first confrontation between both tennis players was in the semifinals of the ATP in Sofia in 2022 where the Italian had to withdraw due to injury in the third

 

2:27 PMan hour ago

The stadium

The match will be played on the center court of the Pala Alpitour, located in the city of Turin. This was inaugurated on December 13, 2005 and has a capacity for 15,657 spectators.

 

2:22 PMan hour ago

Match preview

Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune will meet on the last day of the group stage. Both are in the green group along with Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz
2:17 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Jannick Sinner vs Holger Rune at ATP Finals 2023

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
