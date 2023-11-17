Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Finals
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:08 AMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev

In a few moments we will share with you the preview of Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Pala Alpitour court. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
1:03 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev?

If you want to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev match, you can follow it on television at Tennis TV


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

12:58 AM2 hours ago

What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev at ATP Finals?

This is the start time of the game in several countries:


Argentina: 10:30 a.m.

Bolivia: 9:30 a.m.

Brazil: 10:30 a.m.

Chile: 10:30 a.m.

Colombia: 8:30 hours

Ecuador: 8:30 hours

US (ET): 9:30 a.m.

Spain: 2:30 p.m.

Mexico: 7:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.

Peru: 8:30 am

Uruguay: 10:30 am

Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.

12:53 AM2 hours ago

Daniil Medvedev is already in the semifinals

The Russian tennis player has made it to the semifinals after winning the first two matches, both of them on the fast track. Furthermore, he has only given up 17 games in the two ATP Finals matches.
12:48 AM2 hours ago

How does Daniil Medvedev arrive?

The 27-year-old Russian tennis player is currently number 3 in the world. He has managed to win a total of five titles in 2023.

 

He reached the final of the last Grand Slam, the US Open, but lost against Novak Djokovic. He was also a finalist at the ATP Pekin where he lost to Sinner. He had an early exit in Shanghai in the second round when he lost to Korda in straight sets. Once again the Italian was his executioner in the ATP Vienna final. In the last tournament he had an early elimination against Dimitrov in the first match.

 

In the ATP Finals he beat his compatriot Rublev in two sets in his first match and again against Zverev he won in two sets.

 

12:43 AM2 hours ago

How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?

The current number 2 in the world at only 20 years old is having a spectacular 2023.


He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with a competitive pace against Novak Djokovic. After this he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised at his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not beat Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not retain the title. He began the Asian tour by losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not do much better at the Paris Masters 1000, since in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin.

 

He began the ATP Finals with a loss to Alexander Zverev, even though he started by winning the first set, but the German eventually came back. He defeated Rublev in two sets and the pass to the semifinals will be played on the last day

 

12:38 AM2 hours ago

Background

Four confrontations between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev with a balance of two victories for each of them. The last time they met was the last US Open in the semifinals where the Russian won in four sets. In July the duel was in the semifinals at Wimbledon and that time the victory fell to the Spaniard in three sets. The first duel between these two this year was in March in the Indians Wells final where Alcaraz won. The first confrontation of these two great tennis players was in 2021 at Wimbledon where Medvedev swept

 

12:33 AM2 hours ago

The stadium

The match will be played on the center court of the Pala Alpitour, located in the city of Turin. This was inaugurated on December 13, 2005 and has a capacity for 15,657 spectators.

 

12:28 AM2 hours ago

Match preview

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will meet in the last match of the group stage. Both tennis players are in the red group along with Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev
12:23 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo