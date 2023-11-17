Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 9:30 a.m.
Brazil: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 8:30 hours
Ecuador: 8:30 hours
US (ET): 9:30 a.m.
Spain: 2:30 p.m.
Mexico: 7:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 8:30 am
Uruguay: 10:30 am
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.
Daniil Medvedev is already in the semifinals
How does Daniil Medvedev arrive?
He reached the final of the last Grand Slam, the US Open, but lost against Novak Djokovic. He was also a finalist at the ATP Pekin where he lost to Sinner. He had an early exit in Shanghai in the second round when he lost to Korda in straight sets. Once again the Italian was his executioner in the ATP Vienna final. In the last tournament he had an early elimination against Dimitrov in the first match.
In the ATP Finals he beat his compatriot Rublev in two sets in his first match and again against Zverev he won in two sets.
How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with a competitive pace against Novak Djokovic. After this he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised at his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not beat Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not retain the title. He began the Asian tour by losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not do much better at the Paris Masters 1000, since in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin.
He began the ATP Finals with a loss to Alexander Zverev, even though he started by winning the first set, but the German eventually came back. He defeated Rublev in two sets and the pass to the semifinals will be played on the last day
