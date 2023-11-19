Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Final ATP Finals
Photo: ATP Finals

In a few moments we will share with you the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner preview, as well as the latest information from the Pala Alpitour court.
Will there be revenge or will Sinner win at home?

Many doubts and questions in this ATP Finals. Novak Djokovic seeks to revalidate the title and also avenge the defeat against the Italian in the group stage. 

 

While on the other hand, Sinner is looking for a perfect tournament, for the moment full of victories, he comes with confidence after defeating Novak, and will have the support of the stands of the court. Besides, there is no better way to say goodbye to 2023 by winning the ATP Finals. 

 

Who will take the victory?

 

How does Jannik Sinner arrive?

Excellent 2023 for the 22 year old Italian who has reached the fourth position of the ATP ranking in a year where he has won four titles. 


The last one was the ATP Vienna in October where he only conceded one set and that was in the final against Medvedev. He also won in Beijing, although in the last Grand Slam he fell in the round of 16 in a five-set match against Zverev. The last tournament he played was at the Paris Masters 1000 where he withdrew after finishing his match against McDonald too late and decided not to play against Alex de Miñaur the following day. 

 

In the ATP Finals he has been supported by the public and he is taking advantage of it. He started with good sensations after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in two sets with a double 6-4. On the second day he managed to win for the first time in his life against Novak Djokovic in a three-set match that lasted more than three hours. He achieved the full in the group stage defeating Rune in three sets and accessing the semifinals as first of the green group. In the semifinals he got rid of Daniil Medvedev in three sets with a 6-1 in the decider.

 

How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

Novak Djokovic at 36 years of age is at the top of the ATP ranking. He has won the last three tournaments he has played and has ensured that he will finish the year as world number 1. 


This year she has played all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell at the gates after losing in the final.

 

In his first match of the ATP Finals, he struggled against Holger Rune and ended up winning in a three-set match, which lasted more than three hours. While he was unable to overcome Jannick Sinner in his second match and ended up losing in three sets. He did his homework with Hurkacz winning, but needed the help of the Italian tennis player to get through to the semifinals as second in the green group. While in the semis he gave no option to Carlos Alcaraz and did not forgive the errors of the world number 2 to get a place in the final.

 

Background

Five times have faced these tennis players, four of them in official tournaments and the other in an exhibition in Australia in 2021, with a favorable balance for Novak Djokovic with four wins and one Jannik They have already faced this year in the semifinals of Wimbledon in which the Serbian swept winning in three sets. Closer was Sinner to the Serb at Wimbledon in 2022 where he got with a 0-2, but in the end ended up yielding. Although the most recent duel a few days ago was in the group stage of the ATP Finals where the Italian tennis player won in three sets.

 

The Stadium

The match will be played on the central court of the Pala Alpitour, located in the city of Turin. It was inaugurated on December 13, 2005 and has a capacity for 15657 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will meet in the final of the ATP Finals in search of the title to close the year.
