Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Final ATP Finals

Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner?
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner ATP Finals?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Will there be revenge or will Sinner win at home?
While on the other hand, Sinner is looking for a perfect tournament, for the moment full of victories, he comes with confidence after defeating Novak, and will have the support of the stands of the court. Besides, there is no better way to say goodbye to 2023 by winning the ATP Finals.
Who will take the victory?
How does Jannik Sinner arrive?
The last one was the ATP Vienna in October where he only conceded one set and that was in the final against Medvedev. He also won in Beijing, although in the last Grand Slam he fell in the round of 16 in a five-set match against Zverev. The last tournament he played was at the Paris Masters 1000 where he withdrew after finishing his match against McDonald too late and decided not to play against Alex de Miñaur the following day.
In the ATP Finals he has been supported by the public and he is taking advantage of it. He started with good sensations after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in two sets with a double 6-4. On the second day he managed to win for the first time in his life against Novak Djokovic in a three-set match that lasted more than three hours. He achieved the full in the group stage defeating Rune in three sets and accessing the semifinals as first of the green group. In the semifinals he got rid of Daniil Medvedev in three sets with a 6-1 in the decider.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
This year she has played all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell at the gates after losing in the final.
In his first match of the ATP Finals, he struggled against Holger Rune and ended up winning in a three-set match, which lasted more than three hours. While he was unable to overcome Jannick Sinner in his second match and ended up losing in three sets. He did his homework with Hurkacz winning, but needed the help of the Italian tennis player to get through to the semifinals as second in the green group. While in the semis he gave no option to Carlos Alcaraz and did not forgive the errors of the world number 2 to get a place in the final.
Background
The Stadium