Serbia vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Davis Cup

Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow Serbia vs Italy
In a few moments we will share with you the Serbia vs Italy preview as well as the latest information from the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena.
Where and how to watch Serbia vs Italy online
If you want to watch Serbia vs. Italy, it will not be available on television.

What time is the Serbia vs Italy Davis Cup match?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 AM
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM
Chile: 4:00 AM
Colombia: 3:00 AM
Ecuador: 3:00 AM
USA: 7:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 7:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England: 10:00 AM
Australia : 19:00 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Third duel between Djokovic and Sinner in less than 15 days
The Serb and the Italian will meet again after their double clash at the ATP Finals. Novak Djokovic is looking to close a perfect year, while Jannik Sinner seeks revenge after what happened in the final of the ATP Finals.
How does Serbia arrive?
Serbia started the group stage of the Davis Cup with a sweep after defeating South Korea and Spain 3-0. However, they closed the group stage with a 3-0 loss to the Czech Republic and finally finished in second place in Group C. In the round of 16, individual victories by Kecmanovic and Novak Djokovic were enough to overcome Great Britain. They have only won one title and that was in 2010, while in 2013 they finished as runners-up.
How does Italy arrive?
In the group stage, they started with a tough 3-0 loss to Canada. They managed to advance to the next round after a 3-0 win over Chile and a 2-1 win over Sweden as second in group A. In the round of 16 they defeated the Netherlands 2-1 after Jannik Sinner's win in singles and the pair formed by Sinner and Sonego in doubles. They have not won this title since 1976 and have been runners-up six times.
Background
This will be the first time in history that these two teams face each other in the Davis Cup. The only precedent was in 2009 in Dusseldorf in the group stage in a duel where Serbia won 1-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martin Carpena, located in the city of Malaga. It was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity for 11,300 spectators.
Preview of the match
Serbia and Italy to meet in the Davis Cup semifinals

