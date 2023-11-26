Australia vs Italy LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Davis Cup Final
Phto: Getty Images

6:33 PMan hour ago

6:28 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Australia vs Italy online and live

If you want to watch the Australia vs Italy match live, you will not be able to follow it on television.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

6:23 PMan hour ago

What time is the Australia vs Italy match in the Davis Cup?

This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: 9:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

England: 3:00 p.m.

USA:10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs.

6:18 PMan hour ago

Italy's most outstanding player

Jannik Sinner, world number four who is 22 years old. He has had a brilliant year 2023 where he has a balance of 61 wins and 15 losses. He has also achieved 4 ATP titles this year.

In Vienna he was proclaimed champion, while he retired in the Paris 1000 Masters due to the accumulation of matches. While in the group stage of the ATP Finals he won all three matches, but could not round out the tournament, since he lost in the final against Novak Djokovic.

He has won both of his singles matches in the Davis Cup where he beat Griekspoor in three sets, while he beat Novak Djokovic in three sets, after 2 hours and 35 minutes. The Italian tennis player had to save three match points and then won his duel in doubles to put Italy in the final

 

6:13 PMan hour ago

Australia's Most Outstanding Player

Alex de Minaur, 24-year-old player, who is currently number 12 in the world. His balance in 2023 is 44 wins and 25 losses, and he has also won an ATP title and already has seven in his career.

 

The Australian fell in the round of 16 against Medvedev in the last Grand Slam of 2023. While in the group stage he won two of the three individual matches. He didn't have a good Asian tour. He closed the year by falling in the round of 16 of the ATP Basel, while in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters 1000 he lost against Rublev despite winning the first set.

 

In these qualifying rounds the Australian tennis player has been very solid, beating Lehecka in three sets, and then Ruusuvori in two sets. Last year in the final he lost his match against Auger Aliassime

 

6:08 PMan hour ago

How does Italy get there?

In the group stage they began with a tough defeat against Canada 3-0. While they managed to advance to the next round after beating Chile 3-0 and Sweden 2-1 as second in group A. In the round of 16 they beat the Netherlands 2-1 after the victory of Jannik Sinner in individual and the couple formed by Sinner and Sonego in doubles. They also had to resort to the doubles match to eliminate Serbia. They even had the tie lost with three match balls from Novak Djokovic, but Sinner saved them to turn it around. Finally they won in doubles and again with the Sinner-Sonego couple. They have not won this title since 1976 and have been runners-up six times
6:03 PM2 hours ago

How does Australia get there?

They started badly in the group stage of the Davis Cup where they lost in three sets against Great Britain. While they closed the group stage by beating France 2-1 and Switzerland 3-0. They finally qualified for the round of 16 with two victories as second in the group. In the round of 16 they managed to beat the Czech Republic in a decisive doubles duel. While in the quarterfinals they beat Finland in both individual matches. This is the second consecutive time they have played in the Davis Cup final and they will seek to bounce back after losing last year to Canada. They have won 28 Davis Cup victories, but they have not won for 20 years, the last time was in 2003
5:58 PM2 hours ago

Background

This will be the first time that these two tennis players meet in the Davis Cup, while in 2022 they met in the group stage of the ATP Cup in which Australia won 1-2.
5:53 PM2 hours ago

The stadium

The match will be held at the José María Martin Carpena Sports Palace, located in the city of Málaga. This was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity for 11,300 spectators.

 

 

5:48 PM2 hours ago

Match preview

Australia and Italy will meet in the Davis Cup final
5:43 PM2 hours ago

