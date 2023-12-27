Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Riyadh Season Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz?
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match?
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Sabalenka and Jabeur also in the Riyadh Season Cup
News - Carlos Alcaraz
He reached the Roland Garros semifinals where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. He began the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he fell in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not fare much better at the Paris Masters 1000, as in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Finals, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and left him out.
News - Novak Djokovic
He has played this year all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell in the final. He was proclaimed champion of the ATP Finals despite losing in the group stage against Sinner. He was unable to win the Davis Cup when he lost in the semifinal against Italy. Nole lost both his matches against the Italians, singles and doubles.
Background
The Stadium