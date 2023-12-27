Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Riyadh Season Cup
Update Live Commentary
In a few moments we will share with you the preview of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Kingdom Arena court.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz?

If you want to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match, you can follow it on television through DAZN

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 16:00 hrs.

Mexico: 9:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

England: 15: 00 hrs.

USA: 10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs.

India: 19:15 hrs.

Sabalenka and Jabeur also in the Riyadh Season Cup

In addition to the main event between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, we will have a stellar match in the women's category. The Belarusian Sabalenka, world number 2, will face the world number 6, Jabeur. This will be the seventh time in history that they will face each other with a balance for Sabalenka with four victories.
News - Carlos Alcaraz

Good 2023 for Carlos Alcaraz at the age of 20 despite his hesitant finish. He has 65 wins, 12 losses and six titles. 

 

He reached the Roland Garros semifinals where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. He began the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he fell in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not fare much better at the Paris Masters 1000, as in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Finals, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and left him out.

 

 

News - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at 36 years of age is at the top of the ATP ranking. The Serb has had an exceptional year with 56 wins, seven losses and seven titles.

 

He has played this year all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell in the final. He was proclaimed champion of the ATP Finals despite losing in the group stage against Sinner. He was unable to win the Davis Cup when he lost in the semifinal against Italy. Nole lost both his matches against the Italians, singles and doubles.

 

Background

A total of five times Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have faced each other, with a favorable balance for the Serbian tennis player who has won three times. While the Spaniard has won two duels. The last time they met was in the semifinal of the ATP Finals where Novak won in just over 1 hour in two sets. This will be the fifth time they will face each other in 2023 and the first time they will play in an exhibition;
 
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyad, located in Saudi Arabia, with a capacity of 26,000 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in an exhibition match on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic at ATP Finals

We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
