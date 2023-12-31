Serbia vs China LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch United Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Serbia vs China in United Cup?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 05:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 03:00 hrs.
Colombia: 03:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:00 hrs.
Spain: 10:00 hrs.
Mexico: 03:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 04:00 hrs.
Peru: 03:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:00 hrs.
France: 10:00 hrs.
Sweden: 10:00 hrs.
India: 14:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player from Serbia
Novak Djokovic is the star of the Serbian team. The world No. 1 after a spectacular year in which he has managed to play all the finals of a Grand Slam and won them all except for Wimbledon. He was also crowned at the ATP Finals and helped put the Serbian team in the semifinals of the Davis Cup. He has just played an exhibition in Riyadh against Carlos Alcaraz where he lost in three sets.
Watch out for this player from China
Qinwen Zhang, a 21-year-old tennis player, is currently ranked 15th in the world in the WTA rankings. She had not played since the Zhuhai WTA in the month of October where she lost the final to Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia. In September she won the Asian Games and in October the WTA Zhengzhou. In her first match of the United Cup she defeated the Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who is number 7 in the world. The match was decided in the third set where the Chinese tennis player only conceded one game.
News - Serbia
The Serbian national team will play for the first time in this United Cup tournament. The Serbian team is coming from the Davis Cup in November, where after finishing second in the group stage, they defeated Great Britain 2-0 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals they met Italy and despite taking the lead, Sinner won the match against Novak in singles and doubles, leaving the Balkan team out.
News - China
China, who had not played a major tennis tournament since 2012 when they participated in the Hopman Cup. They have played the first match of the United Cup where they have beaten Czech Republic by 0-3. Zhizhen Zhang won in three sets, despite losing the first set. In the second match, Quinwen Zhang won in three sets in almost two hours to give her the victory. And the third point came in doubles where they won in two sets by 6-1 and 6-2. Important victory for the Asian team, which would automatically qualify if they beat Serbia.
Background
This will be the first time that Serbia and China meet and they will do so in the United Cup.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the RAC Arena, located in Perth. It was inaugurated in November 2012 and has a capacity for 15,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
China and Serbia will meet in the first match of the group stage of the United Cup. Both are in Group E, which also includes the Czech Republic.
