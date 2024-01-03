Serbia vs Australia LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch United Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Serbia vs Australia in United Cup?
If you want to watch the Serbia vs Australia match, you can follow it on TV on Tennis TV.
What time is Serbia vs Australia in United Cup?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 05:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 03:00 hrs.
Colombia: 03:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:00 hrs.
Spain: 10:00 hrs.
Mexico: 03:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 04:00 hrs.
Peru: 03:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:00 hrs.
France: 10:00 hrs.
Sweden: 10:00 hrs.
India: 14:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player from Australia
Alex de Miñaur is the great hope of the Australian team. The world number 11 lost in his first match against Norrie, but made up for it with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Taylor Fritz. Now he has a great chance to start the year by beating the world No. 1.
Watch out for this player from Serbia
Novak Djokovic has started the year as world No. 1 and will be looking to keep it. The Belgrade-born tennis player has won his three matches at the United Cup, two singles and one doubles. He was absent from the doubles against the Czech Republic due to some discomfort in his right hand.
News - Australia
After missing out in the last edition of the playoffs with one win and one loss. In this one they started with a 2-1 loss against Great Britain, but thanks to a 2-1 win against the United States they have qualified as top of group C with only one win.
News - Serbia
They closed 2023 by reaching the Davis Cup semifinal, where they failed to beat Italy. In their first participation in the United Cup they won their two group stage matches against China and the Czech Republic. Both victories came in the doubles duel. They have finished the group stage as leaders of group E.
Background
This is the first time that these two players will meet in the United Cup. They already faced each other in the Hopman Cup in 2013 and 2011, in both duels the victory went to the Serbian side.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the RAC Arena, located in Perth. It was inaugurated in November 2012 and has a capacity for 15,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Serbia and Australia will meet this Wednesday, January 3, 2024 in the quarterfinals of the United Cup.
