Rafa Nadal vs Jordan Thompson LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Brisbane
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
6:10 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Rafa Nadal vs Jordan Thompson

In a few moments we will share with you the Rafa Nadal vs Jordan Thompson preview, as well as the latest information from the court of the Pat Rafter Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
6:05 PMan hour ago

How to watch Rafa Nadal vs Jordan Thompson at ATP Brisbane?

If you want to watch the Rafa Nadal vs Jordan Thompson match, you can follow it on TV on Tennis TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

6:00 PMan hour ago

What time is Rafa Nadal vs Jordan Thompson at ATP Brisbane?

This is the start time of the Rafa Nadal vs Jordan Thompson match on January 5, 2024 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 06:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.

Brazil: 05:00 hrs.

Chile: 04:00 hrs.

Colombia: 04:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 04:00 hrs.

Spain: 11:00 hrs.

Mexico: 04:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.

Peru: 04:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.

France: 11:00 hrs.

Sweden: 11:00 hrs.

India: 15:00 hrs.

5:55 PM2 hours ago

Rafa Nadal returns to quarterfinals

With Rafa Nadal's victory, he has qualified to the quarterfinals. He had not played this round for 559 days. His last time was in July 2022 at Wimbledon where he defeated Taylor Fritz. In addition, this is the 225th time he has played in the quarterfinals.

 

 

5:50 PM2 hours ago

News - Jordan Thompson

The 29-year-old Australian tennis player is ranked 55th in the world. 

 

He closed 2023 with three consecutive defeats. Losing in the Paris ATP qualifiers, although he reached the main draw as a lucky loser, but was defeated in his first match. He also closed the year by losing in his singles match against Mahac in the Davis Cup.

 

In this Brisbane ATP he started by beating his compatriot Vukic in the round of 32, winning in two sets by 6-3 and 6-2. While in the round of 16 he rested and qualified to the next round without having to play, because the Frenchman Humbert had to withdraw.

 

5:45 PM2 hours ago

News - Rafa Nadal

One of the big news in this 2024 has been the return of Rafa Nadal to the courts almost a year later. This may be the last year of the Spanish tennis player. He is currently number 672 in the world, but little by little he is recovering positions in the ranking. 

 

In his return he already has two victories that will help him to climb some positions. He defeated Dominic Thiem in his comeback by 7-5 and 6-1 in 1 hour and 30 minutes. Nine minutes less he needed to beat Australian Jason Kubler in two sets by 6-1 and 6-2. Since his return to the court, the former world No. 1 has not lost a service game.

 

5:40 PM2 hours ago

Background

Twice Rafa Nadal and Jordan Thompson have faced each other with a favorable balance for the Spanish tennis player, who has won in both duels. The last time they faced each other was at Roland Garros in 2022 where the Spaniard won by triple 6-2. While their first duel was in November 2020 at the ATP Paris where the player from Manacor won in two sets.

 

5:35 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Pat Rafter Arena, which was inaugurated in December 2008 and has a capacity for 5500 spectators.

 

5:30 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Rafa Nadal and Jordan Thompson will meet in the quarterfinals of ATP Brisbane on January 5, 2024.
5:25 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Rafa Nadal vs Jordan Thompson at ATP Brisbane

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo