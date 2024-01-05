Rafa Nadal vs Jordan Thompson LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Brisbane

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Rafa Nadal vs Jordan Thompson at ATP Brisbane?
What time is Rafa Nadal vs Jordan Thompson at ATP Brisbane?
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs.
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.
India: 15:00 hrs.
Rafa Nadal returns to quarterfinals
𝑽𝑨𝑴𝑶𝑺 💪@RafaelNadal defeats Kubler 6-1, 6-2 to reach his 225th tour-level quarter-final, first since 2022 Wimbledon.@BrisbaneTennis | #BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/fHkSkHhHqF— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 4, 2024
News - Jordan Thompson
He closed 2023 with three consecutive defeats. Losing in the Paris ATP qualifiers, although he reached the main draw as a lucky loser, but was defeated in his first match. He also closed the year by losing in his singles match against Mahac in the Davis Cup.
In this Brisbane ATP he started by beating his compatriot Vukic in the round of 32, winning in two sets by 6-3 and 6-2. While in the round of 16 he rested and qualified to the next round without having to play, because the Frenchman Humbert had to withdraw.
News - Rafa Nadal
In his return he already has two victories that will help him to climb some positions. He defeated Dominic Thiem in his comeback by 7-5 and 6-1 in 1 hour and 30 minutes. Nine minutes less he needed to beat Australian Jason Kubler in two sets by 6-1 and 6-2. Since his return to the court, the former world No. 1 has not lost a service game.
