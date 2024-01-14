Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Open Australia
Photo: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic as well as the latest information from Rod Laver Arena.
If you want to watch Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic live it can be followed on Tennis TV

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 04:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.

Brazil: 04:00 hrs.

Chile: 02:00 hrs.

Colombia: 02:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 02:00 hrs.

Spain: 9:00 hrs.

Mexico: 2:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 3:00 hrs.

Peru: 02:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 03:00 hrs.

Greece: 10:00 hrs. 

Serbia: 9:00 hrs.

News - Dino Prizmic

The 18-year-old Croatian is ranked 178th in the world. 

 

The right-handed tennis player played already in 2023 some ATP matches, although most of the tournaments he played a Challenger. In September he was in the Davis Cup with the Croatian national team where he lost both his two singles matches. He closed the year already in October losing in the qualifying round of ATP Vienna. 

 

He started 2024 playing the Canberra Challenger in Australia where he beat Albot, but in the round of 16 he defeated the American Nakashima. He had to play three qualifying matches at the Australian Open to reach the main draw. He first defeated Argentine Navone in three sets, then his compatriot Ajdukovic. While in the final of the qualifying round he defeated Aziz Dougaz from Tunisia in two sets.

 

News - Novak Djokovic

The 36-year-old Serbian tennis player is world No. 1 and is at the top of the ATP ranking.

 

He has played in 2023 all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came into this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the entire tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell in the final. He was proclaimed champion of the ATP Finals despite losing in the group stage against Sinner. He was unable to become Davis Cup champion when he lost in the semifinals against Italy. Nole lost both his matches against the Italians, the singles and the doubles and thus closed the year. 

 

He started 2024 playing in the United Cup where he won in the group stage the singles matches against Zhang and Lehecka. While in the quarterfinals he was defeated against Alex de Miñaur. In a duel where the tennis player born in Belgrade was in discomfort and finally his team was eliminated.

 

Background

This will be the first time in history that Novak Djokovic and Dino Prizmic will face each other. The last time Novak Djokovic faced a Croatian tennis player was in September 2023 at the US Open where the Belgrade-born tennis player won in three sets in 2 hours and 27 minutes.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Dino Prizmic will meet this Sunday, January 14, 2024 in the first round of the Australian Open.
