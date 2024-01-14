Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Open Australia

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic match?
Argentina: 04:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 02:00 hrs.
Colombia: 02:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:00 hrs.
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 2:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:00 hrs.
Peru: 02:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:00 hrs.
Greece: 10:00 hrs.
Serbia: 9:00 hrs.
Other matches in the men's draw on Sunday, January 14
Alexander Shevchenko vs Jaume Munar
Jannik Sinner vs Van de Zandschulp
Pavel Kotov vs Arthur Rinderknech
Fabian Marozsan vs Marin Cilic
Dane Sweeny vs Francisco Cerúndolo
Spyboth Wild vs Andrey Rublev
Tomas Machac vs Shintaro Mochizuki
Jeffrey John Wolf vs Sebastian Baez
jesper De Jong vs Pedro Cachín
Christopher O’Conello vs Cristian Garin
Taylor Fritz vs Diaz Acosta
Quentin Halys vs Lloyd Harris
Galan Daniel Elahi vs Jason Kubler
Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric
Sunday schedule #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ohYTACrukb— Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) January 12, 2024
News - Dino Prizmic
The right-handed tennis player played already in 2023 some ATP matches, although most of the tournaments he played a Challenger. In September he was in the Davis Cup with the Croatian national team where he lost both his two singles matches. He closed the year already in October losing in the qualifying round of ATP Vienna.
He started 2024 playing the Canberra Challenger in Australia where he beat Albot, but in the round of 16 he defeated the American Nakashima. He had to play three qualifying matches at the Australian Open to reach the main draw. He first defeated Argentine Navone in three sets, then his compatriot Ajdukovic. While in the final of the qualifying round he defeated Aziz Dougaz from Tunisia in two sets.
News - Novak Djokovic
He has played in 2023 all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came into this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the entire tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell in the final. He was proclaimed champion of the ATP Finals despite losing in the group stage against Sinner. He was unable to become Davis Cup champion when he lost in the semifinals against Italy. Nole lost both his matches against the Italians, the singles and the doubles and thus closed the year.
He started 2024 playing in the United Cup where he won in the group stage the singles matches against Zhang and Lehecka. While in the quarterfinals he was defeated against Alex de Miñaur. In a duel where the tennis player born in Belgrade was in discomfort and finally his team was eliminated.
Background
