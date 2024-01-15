Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Australian Open

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry?
Argentina: 03:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:00 hrs.
Brazil: 02:00 hrs.
Chile: 01:00 hrs.
Colombia: 01:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:00 hrs.
Spain: 8:00 hrs.
Mexico: 01:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:00 hrs.
Peru: 01:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:00 hrs.
Greece: 9:00 hrs.
Serbia: 8:00 hrs.
News - Tomas Martin Etcheverry
He has not started well in 2024 after falling in the first round of the ATP Brisbane in three sets against the Czech Tomas Machac and also in Adelaide where he was beaten in three sets against the Russian Shevchenko in almost three hours of play. This is his third time at the Australian Open, after participating in 2022 and 2023, falling in the first round and second round, respectively.
News - Andy Murray
He closed the year playing the ATP in Paris where he lost his first match in three sets against Alex de Minaur. He began 2024 by losing in the first round of the ATP Brisbane to tournament winner Grigor Dimitrov. Furthermore, the Scot was the only one who managed to win a set. He took the first round. But the Bulgarian turned the score around. Due to his early elimination, he decided to prepare for the Australian Open by playing two exhibition matches where he lost in two sets against the Croatian Cilic and won in two sets against Dominic Thiem.
Andy Murray has not won any Australian Open, but he has come very close on several occasions, reaching the final five times. The last time in 2016. Last year he reached the third round.
