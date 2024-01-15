Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Australian Open
Photo: VAVEL

4:10 PM12 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Show Court Arena.
4:05 PM17 minutes ago

How to watch Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry?

If you want to see Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry live, you can follow it through Tennis TV

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option

4:00 PM22 minutes ago

What time is the match between Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry?

This is the start time of the game in several countries:

Argentina: 03:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:00 hrs.
Brazil: 02:00 hrs.
Chile: 01:00 hrs.
Colombia: 01:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:00 hrs.
Spain: 8:00 hrs.
Mexico: 01:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:00 hrs.
Peru: 01:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:00 hrs.
Greece: 9:00 hrs.
Serbia: 8:00 hrs.

3:55 PM27 minutes ago

No surprises on the first day of the Australian Open

For the first time a main draw of the Australian Open has started on a Sunday. He has done it with some of the candidates for the title making their debut. The one who has had it most comfortable has been Jannik Sinner, who has defeated Van de Zandschulp in three sets, while it has been most difficult for number 1, Novak Djokovic, who has met the debutant Dino Prizmc, who has won a set and has earned the love of center court. The one who has suffered the most of all has been Andrey Rublev, who won in the super tie break of the fifth set, raising a 5-2 lead.

 

3:50 PM32 minutes ago

News - Tomas Martin Etcheverry

The 24-year-old Argentine tennis player is number 30 in the world. After closing a year by losing in his second match at the ATP Paris against Novak Djokovic. He did not have a good final stretch, falling in the first round of Toronto, Cincinnati, second round of the US Open, third round of the ATP Zhuhai, second round in Beijing and in his first meeting in Shanghai and Tokyo.

 

He has not started well in 2024 after falling in the first round of the ATP Brisbane in three sets against the Czech Tomas Machac and also in Adelaide where he was beaten in three sets against the Russian Shevchenko in almost three hours of play. This is his third time at the Australian Open, after participating in 2022 and 2023, falling in the first round and second round, respectively.

 

3:45 PM37 minutes ago

News - Andy Murray

The 36-year-old Scottish tennis player, who had been world number 1, before his hip problems. A 2023 where he has won some Challengers and even reached the final in Doha where he lost in the final against Daniil Medvedev.

 

He closed the year playing the ATP in Paris where he lost his first match in three sets against Alex de Minaur. He began 2024 by losing in the first round of the ATP Brisbane to tournament winner Grigor Dimitrov. Furthermore, the Scot was the only one who managed to win a set. He took the first round. But the Bulgarian turned the score around. Due to his early elimination, he decided to prepare for the Australian Open by playing two exhibition matches where he lost in two sets against the Croatian Cilic and won in two sets against Dominic Thiem.

 

Andy Murray has not won any Australian Open, but he has come very close on several occasions, reaching the final five times. The last time in 2016. Last year he reached the third round.

 

3:40 PM42 minutes ago

Background

Andy Murray and Tomas Martin Etcheverry have faced each other twice. With a victory for each one. The two confrontations occurred last year, in 2023. First it was in the first round of the Indians Wells Masters 1000 where the Scot won in three sets, despite the fact that he lost in the first set in the tie-break. The most recent duel between these two tennis players was in the round of 16 of the ATP Basel in which the opposite happened to the first duel, Murray won the first set in the tie break, while the Argentine turned it around to win in three sets.

 

3:35 PMan hour ago

The stadium

The match will be held at the Show Court Arena, also known as KIA Park. It is located in the city of Melbourne and was inaugurated in October 2022. It has a capacity for 5,000 spectators.

 

3:30 PMan hour ago

Match preview

Andy Murray and Tomas Martin Etcheverry will meet this Monday, January 15, in the first round of the Australian Open
3:25 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Andy Murray vs Tomas Martín Etcheverry at the Australian Open

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
