Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Australian Open

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet at Australian Open?
What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet at Australian Open?
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs.
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.
India: 15:00 hrs.
Favorites suffer on the second day, but advance to the next round
News - Richard Gasquet
After closing 2023 with five consecutive defeats. He started the year playing in New Caledonia in the Noumea Challenger where he arrived as favorite, but was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Dutch Brouwer. Then he played in Auckland where he was eliminated in the first round. Before his debut at the Australian Open he played an exhibition match against the Australian Marc Polmans, where the French player won in two sets.
Last year he was defeated in the Australian Open in the first round by his compatriot Humbert and his best record in Melbourne has been to reach the round of 16.
News - Carlos Alcaraz
He reached the Roland Garros semifinals where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he lost in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and could not retain the title. He started the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not fare much better at the Paris Masters 1000, as in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Finals, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and left him out.
He is looking for a good 2024 and how not to dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great opponents. This will be the third time he plays the Australian Open, after being absent last year. In 2021 he reached the second round and in 2022 he was eliminated in the third round. In this edition he will be looking to take a step forward.
Background
