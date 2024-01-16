Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Australian Open
Photo: VAVEL

In a few moments, we will share with you the Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet preview, as well as the latest information from the Rod Laver Arena court.
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet at Australian Open?

If you want to watch the match Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet, you can follow it on TV on Tennis TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet at Australian Open?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

 

Argentina: 06:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.

Brazil: 05:00 hrs.

Chile: 04:00 hrs.

Colombia: 04:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 04:00 hrs.

Spain: 11:00 hrs.

Mexico: 04:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.

Peru: 04:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.

France: 11:00 hrs.

Sweden: 11:00 hrs.

India: 15:00 hrs.

Favorites suffer on the second day, but advance to the next round

Yesterday was the second day of the Australian Open. We had some of the favorites who suffered to win their matches. This is the case of Tsitsipas, last year's finalist, who lost the first set against Belgian Zizou Bergs, while the Greek turned it around to take the match. Also Daniil Medvedev, world number 3, who struggled against 22-year-old Frenchman Atmane, who won the first set. Although with some physical problems he could not finish and retired in the fourth set.

 

Photo: ATP
Photo: ATP
News - Richard Gasquet

Richard Gasquet, 37-year-old French tennis player, who is currently ranked number 131 in the world. A tennis player who July 2017 reached number 7 in the world. He has a total of 16 titles in his showcases, although he has dropped in the ranking after being operated on two occasions. 

 

After closing 2023 with five consecutive defeats. He started the year playing in New Caledonia in the Noumea Challenger where he arrived as favorite, but was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Dutch Brouwer. Then he played in Auckland where he was eliminated in the first round. Before his debut at the Australian Open he played an exhibition match against the Australian Marc Polmans, where the French player won in two sets. 

 

Last year he was defeated in the Australian Open in the first round by his compatriot Humbert and his best record in Melbourne has been to reach the round of 16.

 

News - Carlos Alcaraz

Good 2023 for Carlos Alcaraz at the age of 20 despite his hesitant finish. He has 65 wins, 12 losses and six titles.

 

He reached the Roland Garros semifinals where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he lost in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and could not retain the title. He started the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not fare much better at the Paris Masters 1000, as in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Finals, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and left him out. 

 

He is looking for a good 2024 and how not to dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great opponents. This will be the third time he plays the Australian Open, after being absent last year. In 2021 he reached the second round and in 2022 he was eliminated in the third round. In this edition he will be looking to take a step forward.

 

Background

Only one previous duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Richard Gasquet was in the final of the ATP Umag in Croatia. A clay court match where the Spaniard was the clear dominator and only needed 1 hour and 17 minutes to win the title with a double 6-2.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Richard Gasquet will meet this Tuesday, January 16, 2024 in the first round of the Australian Open.
