Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to watch Australian Open 2024
In a few moments we will share with you the Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin preview, as well as the latest information from the Rod Laver Arena court.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin at Australian Open?

If you want to watch the match Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin it can be followed on TV on Tennis TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin at Australian Open?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 06:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.

Brazil: 05:00 hrs.

Chile: 04:00 hrs.

Colombia: 04:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 04:00 hrs.

Spain: 11:00 hrs.

Mexico: 04:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.

Peru: 04:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.

France: 11:00 hrs.

Sweden: 11:00 hrs.

India: 15:00 hrs.

Carlos Alcaraz already in the second round

One of Novak Djokovic's rivals to beat in this Australian Open could be Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard is one of the favorites as the number 2 and could only be measured against the Serbian in a hypothetical final. Today the Spaniard has gone from less to more, after suffering in the first set, but after winning in the tie-break has taken the direct and is already in the second round by beating Richard Gasquet, in a match that we have been able to follow here on VAVEL. On Thursday he will have his second match, where he will face the Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

 

News - Alexei Popyrin

The 24-year-old Australian tennis player is ranked 43rd in the world. He has two titles to his credit, the last one in 2023 against ATP Umag.

 

He closed 2023 by losing in the first round of the ATP Paris and in Vienna. While he played Davis Cup with Australia where he won one of the two matches. In this year he started before the first Grand Prix playing the ATP Brisbane where he lost in the second round. 

 

In the Australian Open he overcame the first round by defeating his compatriot Marc Polmans in three sets, after 2 hours and 38 minutes. Last year in this tournament he reached the third round. Will he make it in this 2024?

 

News - Novak Djokovic

The 36-year-old Serbian tennis player is world No. 1 and is at the top of the ATP ranking.


He has played in 2023 all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came into this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the entire tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell in the final. He was proclaimed champion of the ATP Finals despite losing in the group stage against Sinner. He was unable to become Davis Cup champion when he lost in the semifinals against Italy. Nole lost both his matches against the Italians, the singles and the doubles and thus closed the year. 

 

He started 2024 playing in the United Cup where he won in the group stage the singles matches against Zhang and Lehecka. While in the quarterfinals he was defeated against Alex de Miñaur. In a duel where the tennis player born in Belgrade was in discomfort and finally his team was eliminated. Although in his debut at the Australian Open he did not even feel the discomfort. The Serb had a strange debut against the debutant Dino Prizmic, who gave war and even won a set.  However, despite a bad day, the Belgrade player did not fail and will be in his appointment in the second round of the Australian Open.

 

Background

A single precedent between Novak Djokovic and Alexei Popyrin was in 2019 in the round of 32 at the ATP Tokyo where the Serb won 6-4, 6-2 in 1 hour and 25 minutes. Although after three years, the situation has changed, especially for the Australian, who will have the support of the stands to dethrone the king of Melbourne.

 

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Alexei Popyrin will meet on Wednesday, January 16, 2024 in the second round of the Australian Open.
