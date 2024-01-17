Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to watch Australian Open 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin at Australian Open?
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin at Australian Open?
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs.
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.
India: 15:00 hrs.
Carlos Alcaraz already in the second round
News - Alexei Popyrin
He closed 2023 by losing in the first round of the ATP Paris and in Vienna. While he played Davis Cup with Australia where he won one of the two matches. In this year he started before the first Grand Prix playing the ATP Brisbane where he lost in the second round.
In the Australian Open he overcame the first round by defeating his compatriot Marc Polmans in three sets, after 2 hours and 38 minutes. Last year in this tournament he reached the third round. Will he make it in this 2024?
News - Novak Djokovic
He has played in 2023 all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came into this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the entire tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell in the final. He was proclaimed champion of the ATP Finals despite losing in the group stage against Sinner. He was unable to become Davis Cup champion when he lost in the semifinals against Italy. Nole lost both his matches against the Italians, the singles and the doubles and thus closed the year.
He started 2024 playing in the United Cup where he won in the group stage the singles matches against Zhang and Lehecka. While in the quarterfinals he was defeated against Alex de Miñaur. In a duel where the tennis player born in Belgrade was in discomfort and finally his team was eliminated. Although in his debut at the Australian Open he did not even feel the discomfort. The Serb had a strange debut against the debutant Dino Prizmic, who gave war and even won a set. However, despite a bad day, the Belgrade player did not fail and will be in his appointment in the second round of the Australian Open.
Background
