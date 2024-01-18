Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Sonego LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to watch Australian Open 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for more information about Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Sonego
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Sonego at Open Australia?
Agenda for the fifth day
A good start for Alcaraz
Here we leave the point with which he closed the match.
"Vamos!"— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2024
You said it, @carlosalcaraz.
The Spaniard defeats a gallant Richard Gasquet 7-6(5) 6-1 6-2 to advance.#AusOpen • @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/IQPIbNlOSw
News - Lorenzo Sonego
Sonego became a top-21 player in 2021. He has won all three titles, the last one in 2022 in Metz. He finished the year by falling in the first round of the ATP Beijing, the third round of the ATP Shanghai, the second round of the ATP Stockholm, the second round of the ATP Vienna, the qualifying round of the Masters 1000 in Paris and the third round of Metz.
The year 2024 started with two defeats in a row at the United Cup. While in the second round of the ATP Adelaide. While at the Australian Open he debuted with a four-set win over Daniel Evans, after 3 hours and 47 minutes. Last year in the first Grand Slam of 2023 he defeated Hurkacz in five sets.
News - Carlos Alcaraz
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with a competitive pace against Novak Djokovic. After this he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised at his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he fell in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and was unable to retain the title. He began the Asian tour by losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not do much better at the Paris Masters 1000, since in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Final, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and was left out.
He is looking to have a good 2024 and of course dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great adversaries. This is the third time he has played the Australian Open, after being absent last year. In 2021 he reached the second round and in 2022 he was eliminated in the third round. In this edition he will seek to take a step forward and be in the second week for the first time.
He started in Melbourne with a good feeling after defeating Richard Gasquet in three sets. The first set was the hardest, because he did not take advantage of the breaking points, but the remaining two were peaceful.
Background
The Stadium