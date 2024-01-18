Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Sonego LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to watch Australian Open 2024
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Sonego at Open Australia?

If you want to watch the match Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Sonego it can be followed on TV on Tennis TV.


Agenda for the fifth day

Center court with the Polish world number 1 will open on center court the fifth day at the Australian Open. The day's session was closed by Alcaraz and Sonego. For the evening session we have the world number 3, first Elena Rybakina, and then to close the day Daniil Medvedev.

 

A good start for Alcaraz

The world number 2 had a desired debut. A match that did not cost him much duration on the court, 2 hours and 24 minutes. In addition, he worked the first set, working until the tie-break. While in the second set and the third he relaxed, gave show and exhibited. In addition this was his first match of 2024 for the Murcian. The only negative part, the break balls and how hard it was for him to close the match. 

 

Here we leave the point with which he closed the match.

 

 

News - Lorenzo Sonego

The 28-year-old Italian tennis player is ranked 46th in the world. 

 

Sonego became a top-21 player in 2021. He has won all three titles, the last one in 2022 in Metz. He finished the year by falling in the first round of the ATP Beijing, the third round of the ATP Shanghai, the second round of the ATP Stockholm, the second round of the ATP Vienna, the qualifying round of the Masters 1000 in Paris and the third round of Metz. 

 

The year 2024 started with two defeats in a row at the United Cup. While in the second round of the ATP Adelaide. While at the Australian Open he debuted with a four-set win over Daniel Evans, after 3 hours and 47 minutes. Last year in the first Grand Slam of 2023 he defeated Hurkacz in five sets.

 

News - Carlos Alcaraz

Good 2023 for Carlos Alcaraz at only 20 years old despite his doubtful finish. He has achieved 65 victories, 12 losses and six titles.

 

He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with a competitive pace against Novak Djokovic. After this he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised at his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he fell in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and was unable to retain the title. He began the Asian tour by losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not do much better at the Paris Masters 1000, since in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Final, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and was left out.

 

He is looking to have a good 2024 and of course dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great adversaries. This is the third time he has played the Australian Open, after being absent last year. In 2021 he reached the second round and in 2022 he was eliminated in the third round. In this edition he will seek to take a step forward and be in the second week for the first time.

 

He started in Melbourne with a good feeling after defeating Richard Gasquet in three sets. The first set was the hardest, because he did not take advantage of the breaking points, but the remaining two were peaceful.

 

Background

A previous duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Sonego took place in August 2021 at the ATP Cincinnati where the Italian defeated the Spaniard 6-3, 7-6 in 2 hours and 10 minutes. However, the evolution of each tennis player has changed a lot in more than two and a half years.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Sonego at Australian Open

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
