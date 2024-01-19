ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM30 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry as well as the latest information emerging from the Rod Laver Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:55 PM35 minutes ago

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martín Etcheverry?

If you want to see Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry live, you can follow it through Eurosport

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option

2:50 PM40 minutes ago

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry match?

This is the start time of the game in several countries:


Argentina: 04:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.

Brazil: 04:00 hrs.

Chile: 02:00 hrs.

Colombia: 02:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 02:00 hrs.

Spain: 9:00 hrs.

Mexico: 2:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 3:00 hrs.

Peru: 02:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 03:00 hrs.

Greece: 10:00 hrs.

Serbia: 9:00 hrs.

2:45 PMan hour ago

Holger Rune, eliminated, first surprise of the Australian Open

This Thursday, Holger Rune, world number 8, was eliminated in the second round after falling against the 22-year-old Frenchman, Arthur Cazaus in four sets.

 

There could have been even more surprises, but Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have solved it. The German and the Russian, world number 3, have managed to advance after playing five-set matches.

 

2:40 PMan hour ago

News - Tomas Martin Etcheverry

The 24-year-old Argentine tennis player is number 30 in the world. After closing a year by losing in his second match at the ATP Paris against Novak Djokovic. He did not have a good final stretch, falling in the first round of Toronto, Cincinnati, second round of the US Open, third round of the ATP Zhuhai, second round in Beijing and in his first meeting in Shanghai and Tokyo.


He has not started well in 2024 after falling in the first round of the ATP Brisbane in three sets against the Czech Tomas Machac and also in Adelaide where he was beaten in three sets against the Russian Shevchenko in almost three hours of play. This is his third time at the Australian Open, after participating in 2022 and 2023, falling in the first round and second round, respectively.

 

In 2024, for the first time in his career, he will be in the third round, after defeating Andy Murray and Monfils, both in three sets.

 

2:35 PMan hour ago

News - Novak Djokovic

The 36-year-old Serbian tennis player is world No. 1 and is at the top of the ATP ranking.


He has played in 2023 all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came into this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the entire tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell in the final. He was proclaimed champion of the ATP Finals despite losing in the group stage against Sinner. He was unable to become Davis Cup champion when he lost in the semifinals against Italy. Nole lost both his matches against the Italians, the singles and the doubles and thus closed the year. 

 

He started 2024 playing in the United Cup where he won in the group stage the singles matches against Zhang and Lehecka. While in the quarterfinals he was defeated against Alex de Miñaur. In a duel where the tennis player born in Belgrade was in discomfort and finally his team was eliminated. Although in his debut at the Australian Open he did not even feel the discomfort. The Serb had a strange debut against the debutant Dino Prizmic, who gave war and even won a set.  In the second round he lost another set against the Australian, Popyrin, who at times looked like he had a chance to beat the number 1.

 

2:30 PMan hour ago

Background

Two duels between Novak Djokovic and Tomas Martin Etcheverry with a balance of two victories for the Serbian tennis player. The two duels took place this past 2023 where the Argentine tennis player failed to win any set. The last time they met was in the last 32 of the ATP Paris where Djokovic won by 6-3 and 6-2. While also in the second round of the Rome Masters 1000 with a result of 7-6 and 6-2.

 

2:25 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.

 

2:20 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Tomas Martin Etcheverry will meet this Friday, January 19, 2024 in the third round of the Australian Open.
2:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry at Australian Open

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Manuel Carmona
Manuel Carmona
Bonus $
Córdoba, Spain | Periodista Deportivo Editor | [email protected]
Twitter
Write about:
NFLPremier LeagueNovak DjokovicSerie A calcioEFL Championship