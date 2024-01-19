ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martín Etcheverry?
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry match?
Argentina: 04:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 02:00 hrs.
Colombia: 02:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:00 hrs.
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 2:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:00 hrs.
Peru: 02:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:00 hrs.
Greece: 10:00 hrs.
Serbia: 9:00 hrs.
Holger Rune, eliminated, first surprise of the Australian Open
There could have been even more surprises, but Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have solved it. The German and the Russian, world number 3, have managed to advance after playing five-set matches.
News - Tomas Martin Etcheverry
He has not started well in 2024 after falling in the first round of the ATP Brisbane in three sets against the Czech Tomas Machac and also in Adelaide where he was beaten in three sets against the Russian Shevchenko in almost three hours of play. This is his third time at the Australian Open, after participating in 2022 and 2023, falling in the first round and second round, respectively.
In 2024, for the first time in his career, he will be in the third round, after defeating Andy Murray and Monfils, both in three sets.
News - Novak Djokovic
He has played in 2023 all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came into this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the entire tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell in the final. He was proclaimed champion of the ATP Finals despite losing in the group stage against Sinner. He was unable to become Davis Cup champion when he lost in the semifinals against Italy. Nole lost both his matches against the Italians, the singles and the doubles and thus closed the year.
He started 2024 playing in the United Cup where he won in the group stage the singles matches against Zhang and Lehecka. While in the quarterfinals he was defeated against Alex de Miñaur. In a duel where the tennis player born in Belgrade was in discomfort and finally his team was eliminated. Although in his debut at the Australian Open he did not even feel the discomfort. The Serb had a strange debut against the debutant Dino Prizmic, who gave war and even won a set. In the second round he lost another set against the Australian, Popyrin, who at times looked like he had a chance to beat the number 1.
Background
