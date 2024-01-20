ADVERTISEMENT
Order of play for Saturday, January 20
Carlos Alcaraz reaches 200 games
Other tennis legends such as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer or his compatriot Rafa Nadal had reached 200 matches.
How Carlos Alcaraz's first 200 matches on the Tour stack up against the greats 💪 pic.twitter.com/BmWU9xhAYO— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 18, 2024
News - Juncheng Shang
He was already last year in the Asian tour where he lost in the first round of the ATP Zhuhai, Beijing and Shanghai. One of his best victories of his career has been beating the American Ben Shelton, world number 16 at this moment in the ATP Washington.
Thanks to a Wild Card he is playing the Australian Open, where he is being one of the surprises in this Grand Slam. In the first round he defeated the American McDonald, world number 42, in five sets after 3 hours and 26 minutes. In the second round he defeated Nagal in four sets where he had to come back, because he lost the first set. Now he will try to write history and do something epic, eliminating Carlos Alcaraz.
News - Alcaraz
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with a competitive pace against Novak Djokovic. After this he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised at his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he fell in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and was unable to retain the title. He began the Asian tour by losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not do much better at the Paris Masters 1000, since in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Final, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and was left out.
He is looking to have a good 2024 and of course dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great adversaries. This is the third time he has played the Australian Open, after being absent last year. In 2021 he reached the second round and in 2022 he was eliminated in the third round. In this edition he will seek to take a step forward and be in the second week for the first time.
He started in Melbourne by defeating Richard Gasquet in three sets. Already in the second round he lost a set against Lorenzo Sonego, although the good feelings continue
Background
