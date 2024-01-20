ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments, we will share with you the Carlos Alcaraz vs Juncheng Shang preview, as well as the latest information from the Rod Laver Arena court.
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Juncheng Shang at Australian Open?

If you want to watch the match Carlos Alcaraz vs Juncheng Shang it will be available on Eurosport

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

Order of play for Saturday, January 20

These are the matches we will have on the center court, the Rod Laver Arena

 

Carlos Alcaraz reaches 200 games

The Spanish tennis player after his match against Lorenzo Sonego played his 200th match on the circuit. The balance is very positive in 157 wins, 43 losses, 12 titles and two Grand Slams. 

 

Other tennis legends such as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer or his compatriot Rafa Nadal had reached 200 matches.

 

 

News - Juncheng Shang

The 18-year-old Chinese tennis player is ranked number 140 in the world. A left-handed tennis player who has been a professional since 20121. 

 

He was already last year in the Asian tour where he lost in the first round of the ATP Zhuhai, Beijing and Shanghai. One of his best victories of his career has been beating the American Ben Shelton, world number 16 at this moment in the ATP Washington. 

 

Thanks to a Wild Card he is playing the Australian Open, where he is being one of the surprises in this Grand Slam. In the first round he defeated the American McDonald, world number 42, in five sets after 3 hours and 26 minutes. In the second round he defeated Nagal in four sets where he had to come back, because he lost the first set. Now he will try to write history and do something epic, eliminating Carlos Alcaraz.

 

News - Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz had a good 2023, who at only 20 years old, despite his doubtful ending, has achieved 65 victories, 12 losses and six titles.


He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with a competitive pace against Novak Djokovic. After this he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised at his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he fell in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and was unable to retain the title. He began the Asian tour by losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not do much better at the Paris Masters 1000, since in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Final, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and was left out.

He is looking to have a good 2024 and of course dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great adversaries. This is the third time he has played the Australian Open, after being absent last year. In 2021 he reached the second round and in 2022 he was eliminated in the third round. In this edition he will seek to take a step forward and be in the second week for the first time.

He started in Melbourne by defeating Richard Gasquet in three sets. Already in the second round he lost a set against Lorenzo Sonego, although the good feelings continue

 

Background

This will be the first time that Carlos Alcaraz and Juncheng Shang will face each other in a match and they will do it in a Grand Slam.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Juncheng Shang will meet this Saturday, January 20, 2024 in the match of the third round of the Australian Open.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Juncheng Shang at Australian Open

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
