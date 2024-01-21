ADVERTISEMENT

Match schedule for January 21 at the Australian Open

On center court it will start with a women's duel of the American. The day session will end with this match. While in the evening we will have Rublev against the local Alex de Miñaur.

 

Novak Djokovic makes his 2024 debut in the night shift

The world No. 1 was always playing in the night shift, something he likes and feels comfortable with. However for the first time since three years ago the king of Melbourne will again play with a day shift. The last time he played a day session was against Frances Tiafoe in Round 2 of the 2021 edition.

 

News - Adrian Mannarino

Adrian Mannarino is improving over the years, currently with 35 years of age the French tennis player is number 19 in the world, his best position in the ATP ranking. He has five titles in his sporting career and three of them have been achieved in this past 2023. 

 

He closed 2023 proclaiming champion of the ATP Sofia. In this 2024 he started playing the United Cup where he lost three of his four singles matches. Without further preparation he started the US Open where he is in the round of 16 after beating Wawrinka, Munar and Ben Shelton, all of them in five sets. He has been on court for almost 12 hours in his first three rounds. 

 

His best record at the Australian Open until this year from the Frenchman was to reach the third round where he had reached in 2018 and 2021.

 

News - Novak Djokovic

The 36-year-old Serbian tennis player is world No. 1 and is at the top of the ATP ranking.


He has played in 2023 all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the entire tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell in the final. He was proclaimed champion of the ATP Finals despite losing in the group stage against Sinner. He was unable to become Davis Cup champion when he lost in the semifinals against Italy. Nole lost both his matches against the Italians, the singles and the doubles and thus closed the year. 

 

He started 2024 playing in the United Cup where he won the singles matches against Zhang and Lehecka in the group stage. While in the quarterfinals he was defeated against Alex de Miñaur. In a duel where the tennis player born in Belgrade was in discomfort and finally his team was eliminated. At the start of the Australian Open he had problems and lost his first set against Prizmic and Popyrin. In the third round he raised his level and showed his best version to defeat Martin Etcheverry in three sets.

 

Background

This will be the fifth duel between Novak Djokovic and Adrian Mannarino with a balance of four wins for the Serbian tennis player. Although these tennis players have not faced each other since August 2018 where Novak won in three sets in the round of 32. This was the only time the Frenchman has beaten the world No. 1 in one set. In 2017 and 2016 they met in a Grand Slam, both at Wimbledon and both were won by Djokovic in three sets.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Adrian Mannarino will meet this Sunday, January 21, 2024 in the round of 16 of the Australian Open.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino at Australian Open

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
