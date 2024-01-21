ADVERTISEMENT
He closed 2023 proclaiming champion of the ATP Sofia. In this 2024 he started playing the United Cup where he lost three of his four singles matches. Without further preparation he started the US Open where he is in the round of 16 after beating Wawrinka, Munar and Ben Shelton, all of them in five sets. He has been on court for almost 12 hours in his first three rounds.
His best record at the Australian Open until this year from the Frenchman was to reach the third round where he had reached in 2018 and 2021.
News - Novak Djokovic
He has played in 2023 all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the entire tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell in the final. He was proclaimed champion of the ATP Finals despite losing in the group stage against Sinner. He was unable to become Davis Cup champion when he lost in the semifinals against Italy. Nole lost both his matches against the Italians, the singles and the doubles and thus closed the year.
He started 2024 playing in the United Cup where he won the singles matches against Zhang and Lehecka in the group stage. While in the quarterfinals he was defeated against Alex de Miñaur. In a duel where the tennis player born in Belgrade was in discomfort and finally his team was eliminated. At the start of the Australian Open he had problems and lost his first set against Prizmic and Popyrin. In the third round he raised his level and showed his best version to defeat Martin Etcheverry in three sets.
