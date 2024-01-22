ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Miomir Kecmanovic match?
Argentina: 04:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 02:00 hrs.
Colombia: 02:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:00 hrs.
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 2:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:00 hrs.
Peru: 02:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:00 hrs.
Greece: 10:00 hrs.
Serbia: 9:00 hrs.
First defined quarterfinals
Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev
The other two quarterfinal duels will come from the winners of:
Cazaus vs Hurkacz
Borges vs Medvedev
Zverev vs Norrie
Kecmanovic vs Alcaraz
News - Miomir Kecmanovic
He helped Serbia in the Davis Cup down the stretch. Although he did not have a good end to 2023, being eliminated in the first round of the ATP Stockholm, ATP Bailea and the Paris Masters 1000. The year began with two early eliminations in Hong Kong and Adelaide where he was defeated in the second round.
In this Australian Open he defeated the Japanese Watanuki in the first round in three sets, five sets I needed to eliminate the German Struff. Another five to defeat Tommy Paul where he even had to save two match points.
News - Carlos Alcaraz
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with a competitive pace against Novak Djokovic. After this he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised at his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he fell in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and was unable to retain the title. He began the Asian tour by losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not do much better at the Paris Masters 1000, since in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Final, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and was left out.
He is looking to have a good 2024 and of course dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great adversaries. This is the third time he has played the Australian Open, after being absent last year. In 2021 he reached the second round and in 2022 he was eliminated in the third round. In this edition he has already surpassed his best record by reaching the second week.
He started in Melbourne by defeating Richard Gasquet in three sets. Already in the second round he lost a set against Lorenzo Sonego, although the good feelings continue. In the third round he did not even need to finish his match, since Juncheng Shang retired in the third set due to physical problems.
