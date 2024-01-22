ADVERTISEMENT

Don't leave here to follow Carlos Alcaraz vs Miomir Kecmanovic

In a few moments we will share with you the preview of Carlos Alcaraz vs Miomir Kecmanovic in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Rod Laver Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
First defined quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev

 

The other two quarterfinal duels will come from the winners of:

Cazaus vs Hurkacz

Borges vs Medvedev

Zverev vs Norrie

Kecmanovic vs Alcaraz

 

News - Miomir Kecmanovic

The 24-year-old Serbian tennis player is number 60 in the world. He only has one title in his showcase, which he has not achieved since 2020 at Kitzbuhel

 

He helped Serbia in the Davis Cup down the stretch. Although he did not have a good end to 2023, being eliminated in the first round of the ATP Stockholm, ATP Bailea and the Paris Masters 1000. The year began with two early eliminations in Hong Kong and Adelaide where he was defeated in the second round.

 

In this Australian Open he defeated the Japanese Watanuki in the first round in three sets, five sets I needed to eliminate the German Struff. Another five to defeat Tommy Paul where he even had to save two match points.

 

News - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz had a good 2023, who at only 20 years old, despite his doubtful ending, has achieved 65 victories, 12 losses and six titles.


He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with a competitive pace against Novak Djokovic. After this he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised at his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he fell in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and was unable to retain the title. He began the Asian tour by losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not do much better at the Paris Masters 1000, since in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Final, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and was left out.

 

He is looking to have a good 2024 and of course dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great adversaries. This is the third time he has played the Australian Open, after being absent last year. In 2021 he reached the second round and in 2022 he was eliminated in the third round. In this edition he has already surpassed his best record by reaching the second week.

 

He started in Melbourne by defeating Richard Gasquet in three sets. Already in the second round he lost a set against Lorenzo Sonego, although the good feelings continue. In the third round he did not even need to finish his match, since Juncheng Shang retired in the third set due to physical problems.

 

Background

There is only one precedent between these two tennis players and it was in April 2022 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters 1000 where the Spaniard won in three sets after 6-7 6-3 and 7-6. This will be the first time they meet in a Grand Slam

 

The stadium

The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, it was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14,820 spectators.

 

Match preview

Carlos Alcaraz and Miomir Kecmanovic will meet this Monday, January 22, 2024 in the match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Australian Open 2024
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Carlos Alcaraz vs Miomir Kecmanovic at the Australian Open

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
