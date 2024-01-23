ADVERTISEMENT
Only one win against top-10 players in Grand Slams
18-2
Novak Djokovic is good with the Americans
Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz among the players with the fewest forced errors at the Australian Open
Quarterfinals defined
News - Taylor Fritz
In the last Grand Slam of the year, in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where he was defeated against Novak Djokovic. He had in the final stretch of the year early eliminations in the second round at the Shanghai Masters 1000, ATP Tokyo, ATP Basel, the Paris Masters 1000 he had to withdraw.
His only preparation for the Australian Open was to play two matches of the United Cup where he beat Cameron Norrie, although he lost against the Australian Alex de Miñaur. He started the first Grand Slam of the year with a hard-fought five-set win over Diaz Acosta. Then he beat Gaston in three sets and Marozsan in four. While in the round of 16 he defeated last year's finalist, Stefanos Tsitsipas, after four sets.
News - Novak Djokovic
He has played in 2023 all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came into this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the entire tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell in the final. He was proclaimed champion of the ATP Finals despite losing in the group stage against Sinner. He was unable to become Davis Cup champion when he lost in the semifinals against Italy. Nole lost both his matches against the Italians, the singles and the doubles and thus closed the year.
He started 2024 playing in the United Cup where he won in the group stage the singles matches against Zhang and Lehecka. While in the quarterfinals he was defeated against Alex de Miñaur. In a duel where the tennis player born in Belgrade was in discomfort and finally his team was eliminated. At the start of the Australian Open he had problems and lost his first set against Prizmic and Popyrin. In the third round he raised his level and showed his best version to defeat Martin Etcheverry in three sets. He also played well against Mannarino where he even won in two sets in white.
Background
The Stadium