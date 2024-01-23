ADVERTISEMENT

8:19 PM16 minutes ago

Only one win against top-10 players in Grand Slams

This came last Sunday where he defeated the finalist of the last edition, Tstisipas. Let's see if he continues with the good streak Taylor
8:14 PM21 minutes ago

18-2

This is the balance of sets in their confrontations with a very favorable statistic for Novak Djokovic.
8:09 PM26 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic is good with the Americans

The Belgrade-born tennis player has 31 consecutive victories against American players. The last time he beat Shelton at the US Open. He has not lost to a U.S. player since the 2016 Wimbledon.
8:04 PM31 minutes ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz will start
7:59 PM36 minutes ago

7:54 PM41 minutes ago

7:49 PMan hour ago

Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz among the players with the fewest forced errors at the Australian Open

The ranking is led by Carlos Alcaraz, as the player with the fewest forced errors. Behind is Taylor Fritz, who has 101 unforced errors, while Novak Djokovic has 131 unforced errors.

 

7:44 PMan hour ago

Quarterfinals defined

We already have the eight players who will fight to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open next Friday.

 

7:39 PMan hour ago

News - Taylor Fritz

The 26-year-old American tennis player is number 12 in the ATP ranking. In his sporting career he has won six titles, two of them in this 2023. 

 

In the last Grand Slam of the year, in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where he was defeated against Novak Djokovic. He had in the final stretch of the year early eliminations in the second round at the Shanghai Masters 1000, ATP Tokyo, ATP Basel, the Paris Masters 1000 he had to withdraw. 

 

His only preparation for the Australian Open was to play two matches of the United Cup where he beat Cameron Norrie, although he lost against the Australian Alex de Miñaur. He started the first Grand Slam of the year with a hard-fought five-set win over Diaz Acosta. Then he beat Gaston in three sets and Marozsan in four. While in the round of 16 he defeated last year's finalist, Stefanos Tsitsipas, after four sets.

 

7:34 PMan hour ago

News - Novak Djokovic

The 36-year-old Serbian tennis player is world No. 1 and is at the top of the ATP ranking.


He has played in 2023 all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came into this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the entire tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 of 2023 by winning in Paris, a place where last year he fell in the final. He was proclaimed champion of the ATP Finals despite losing in the group stage against Sinner. He was unable to become Davis Cup champion when he lost in the semifinals against Italy. Nole lost both his matches against the Italians, the singles and the doubles and thus closed the year. 

 

He started 2024 playing in the United Cup where he won in the group stage the singles matches against Zhang and Lehecka. While in the quarterfinals he was defeated against Alex de Miñaur. In a duel where the tennis player born in Belgrade was in discomfort and finally his team was eliminated. At the start of the Australian Open he had problems and lost his first set against Prizmic and Popyrin. In the third round he raised his level and showed his best version to defeat Martin Etcheverry in three sets. He also played well against Mannarino where he even won in two sets in white.

 

7:29 PMan hour ago

Background

Ninth time that these two tennis players meet with a very favorable balance for Novak Djokovic, who has won in the eight previous duels. The last time they met was in the quarterfinals of the US Open where Novak won in three sets. In the eight duels, seven of them the American did not win a single set. Precisely in the only duel in which he won a set was here at the Australian Open in the round of 32 in 2021 where Djokovic won in five sets.

 

7:24 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.

 

7:19 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz will meet in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday, January 22, 2024.
7:14 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz at Australian Open

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
