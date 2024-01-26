ADVERTISEMENT

Order of matches Friday, January 26

This Friday on center court in the evening session we will have the mixed doubles final and from there the first semifinal. In the day session will be played only the second semifinal between Medvedecv and Zverev, which can also be followed here on VAVEL.

 

Who will win the title?

Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are the four semifinalists at the Australian Open.

 

News - Jannik Sinner

The 22-year-old tennis player is ranked No. 4 in the world and has 10 titles to his name, four of them this past year. Among them, he won his first Masters 1000 in Canada. 

 

After winning the Davis Cup with Italy to cap a great year, he decided not to play any tournament before the Australian Open. He played only two exhibition matches against Ruud and Polmans and in both he won in two sets. 

 

The Italian is having a fantastic Australian Open where he has defeated Van de Zandschulp, De Jong, Baez, Khachanov, and Rublev. Without big names, but with important victories and most importantly, without dropping a single set, the only one of the four semifinalists who has achieved it, so it is postulated as a serious candidate to dethrone Novak.

 

News - Novak Djokovic

The 36-year-old Serbian tennis player is number 1 in the world and is at the top of the ATP rankings.


In 2023, he has played all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only gave up two sets during the entire tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 in 2023, winning in Paris, a place where last year he missed out by falling in the final. He became champion of the ATP Finals despite losing in the group stage against Sinner. He was unable to become Davis Cup champion after losing in the semifinals against Italy. Nole lost both of his matches against the Italians, the singles and the doubles and in this way he closed the year.

 

He started 2024 competing in the United Cup where he won the individual matches against Zhang and Lehecka in the group stage. While in the quarterfinals he was defeated against Alex de Minaur. In a duel where the tennis player born in Belgrade was in discomfort and finally his team was eliminated. At the start of the Australian Open he had problems and lost his first set against Prizmic and Popyrin. In the third round he raised the level and showed the best version of himself to defeat Martin Etcheverry in three sets. He also played well against Mannarino where he won even in two blank sets. In the quarterfinals Taylor Fritz competed against him and even won a set, but he couldn't stop the number 1 afterwards.

 

Background

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have met six times, with a favorable balance of 4-2 for the Serbian. In the final stretch of the year they faced each other three times, twice in the ATP Finals, where the Italian won in the group stage, but the final went to Novak. The following week they faced each other in the Davis Cup where Sinner got his revenge. There are only two precedents in Grand Slams, both at Wimbledon and with the same result: victory for Novak Djokovic.

 

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will meet in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open on Friday, January 26.
