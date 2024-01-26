ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner
After winning the Davis Cup with Italy to cap a great year, he decided not to play any tournament before the Australian Open. He played only two exhibition matches against Ruud and Polmans and in both he won in two sets.
The Italian is having a fantastic Australian Open where he has defeated Van de Zandschulp, De Jong, Baez, Khachanov, and Rublev. Without big names, but with important victories and most importantly, without dropping a single set, the only one of the four semifinalists who has achieved it, so it is postulated as a serious candidate to dethrone Novak.
In 2023, he has played all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only gave up two sets during the entire tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. However, he took the last Masters 1000 in 2023, winning in Paris, a place where last year he missed out by falling in the final. He became champion of the ATP Finals despite losing in the group stage against Sinner. He was unable to become Davis Cup champion after losing in the semifinals against Italy. Nole lost both of his matches against the Italians, the singles and the doubles and in this way he closed the year.
He started 2024 competing in the United Cup where he won the individual matches against Zhang and Lehecka in the group stage. While in the quarterfinals he was defeated against Alex de Minaur. In a duel where the tennis player born in Belgrade was in discomfort and finally his team was eliminated. At the start of the Australian Open he had problems and lost his first set against Prizmic and Popyrin. In the third round he raised the level and showed the best version of himself to defeat Martin Etcheverry in three sets. He also played well against Mannarino where he won even in two blank sets. In the quarterfinals Taylor Fritz competed against him and even won a set, but he couldn't stop the number 1 afterwards.
