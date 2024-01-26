ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned for Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev

In a few moments we will share with you the Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev preview as well as the latest information from Rod Laver Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev?

What time is the match Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev at Australian Open?

We already have a final in the women's draw at the Australian Open

Qinwen Zheng, who has qualified for the first time to the final of a Grand Slam, will face Sabalenka, world number 2, who has not dropped a set, in next Saturday's final.
News - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev, 26-year-old German tennis player who is currently number 6 in the world. He has won 21 titles, two this past year where he has returned to compete at the highest level and regain his sensations after the serious injury he suffered. 

 

He has started this 2024 in a fantastic way by becoming champion of the United Cup with Germany where he won in four of the five singles matches he played. He also did a good job in doubles winning four matches. 

 

Now he wants to write history and win his first Grand Slam. In the first round he already lost his first set against his compatriot Kopefer. In the second round he suffered a lot, needing five sets to defeat the Slovakian Klein. Afterwards he lost comfortably against Michelson. In the eighth round another tough match against Cameron Norrie of more than 4 hours, which was decided in the super tie break of the fifth set. Surprisingly he suffered less in the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz, who, except for the third set, was far superior to the German.

 

News - Daniil Medvedev

Dannil Medvedev, 27-year-old Russian tennis player, who is number 3 in the world, has 20 titles in his career, including a Grand Slam, which he achieved in 2021. In 2023 was the year he won five titles, including two Masters 1000. 

He is looking to win this Australian Open where in 2022 he had it very close by winning the first two sets, but lost to Rafa Nadal. He has already overcome the round of the last edition where he had an early elimination, in the round of 32. 

In this edition he started winning against Atmane, who retired in the fourth set. In the second round he had a hard time, as he lost the first two sets against the Finnish Ruusuvuori, but he turned it around. It was easier for him to defeat Auger Aliassime or Nuno Borges, although the Portuguese won a set. In the quarterfinals he faced a real battle against the Pole Hurkacz where the Russian ended up winning in five sets and almost 4 hours of match.

 

Background

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have faced each other 18 times with a balance of 11-7 in favor of the Russian player. The last two duels have been won by the Russian, in the semifinals of the ATP Beijing and in the group stage of the ATP Finals in Turin. While Zverev beat him in the round of 16 of the Cincinnati ATP Finals. Despite the numerous confrontations, this will be the first time that these two tennis players face each other in a Grand Slam.

 

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will meet in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024 on Friday, January 26.
