Stay tuned for Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev
How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev?
What time is the match Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev at Australian Open?
Argentina: 04:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 02:30 hrs.
Colombia: 02:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:30 hrs.
Spain: 9:30 hrs.
Mexico: 2:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 hrs.
Peru: 02:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:30 hrs.
Greece: 10:30 hrs.
Serbia: 9:30 hrs.
We already have a final in the women's draw at the Australian Open
Through in two!— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2024
Qinwen Zheng wins her place in Saturday's #AusOpen Women's Singles final!
She defeats Dayana Yastremska 6-4 6-4 to set up a meeting with Aryna Sabalenka.#AusOpen • @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/jlKeIDwIIl
News - Alexander Zverev
He has started this 2024 in a fantastic way by becoming champion of the United Cup with Germany where he won in four of the five singles matches he played. He also did a good job in doubles winning four matches.
Now he wants to write history and win his first Grand Slam. In the first round he already lost his first set against his compatriot Kopefer. In the second round he suffered a lot, needing five sets to defeat the Slovakian Klein. Afterwards he lost comfortably against Michelson. In the eighth round another tough match against Cameron Norrie of more than 4 hours, which was decided in the super tie break of the fifth set. Surprisingly he suffered less in the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz, who, except for the third set, was far superior to the German.
News - Daniil Medvedev
He is looking to win this Australian Open where in 2022 he had it very close by winning the first two sets, but lost to Rafa Nadal. He has already overcome the round of the last edition where he had an early elimination, in the round of 32.
In this edition he started winning against Atmane, who retired in the fourth set. In the second round he had a hard time, as he lost the first two sets against the Finnish Ruusuvuori, but he turned it around. It was easier for him to defeat Auger Aliassime or Nuno Borges, although the Portuguese won a set. In the quarterfinals he faced a real battle against the Pole Hurkacz where the Russian ended up winning in five sets and almost 4 hours of match.
Background
The Stadium