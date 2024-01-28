ADVERTISEMENT

3:30 PM17 minutes ago

Stay tuned for Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner

In a few moments we will share with you the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner preview as well as the latest information from Rod Laver Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
3:25 PM22 minutes ago

3:20 PM27 minutes ago

3:15 PM32 minutes ago

Aryna Sabalenka reigns again in Melbourne

The world number 2 has won her first title in 2024. She fell earlier this month in the final of the WTA Brisbane where she was defeated in the final by Rybakina, world number 3. 

He has revalidated the Australian Open title, achieving his second Grand Slam of his sporting career. She has not given any option to her rival, the Chinese Qinwen Zheng, who was playing her first Grand Slam final. The Russian tennis player won 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour and 17 minutes.

 

3:10 PM37 minutes ago

News - Jannik Sinner

The 22-year-old tennis player is ranked No. 4 in the world and has 10 titles to his name, four of them this past year. Among them, he won his first Masters 1000 in Canada. 


After winning the Davis Cup with Italy to cap a great year, he decided not to play any tournament before the Australian Open. He played only two exhibition matches against Ruud and Polmans and in both he won in two sets. 

The Italian is having a fantastic Australian Open where he has defeated Van de Zandschulp, De Jong, Baez, Khachanov, and Rublev. Although his most important victory and surely the one of his career has been defeating Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open, in a match in which the young Italian was clearly dominant. He defeated the ten-time Australian Open winner, although he dropped his first set in this Australian Open. Thanks to this triumph he will play his first Grand Slam final.

 

3:05 PM42 minutes ago

News - Daniil Medvedev

Dannil Medvedev, 27-year-old Russian tennis player, who is number 3 in the world, has 20 titles in his career, including a Grand Slam, which he achieved in 2021. In 2023 was the year he won five titles, including two Masters 1000. 


He is looking to win this Australian Open where in 2022 he had it very close by winning the first two sets, but lost to Rafa Nadal. He has already overcome the round of the last edition where he had an early elimination, in the round of 32. 

 

In this edition he started winning against Atmane, who retired in the fourth set. In the second round he had a hard time, as he lost the first two sets against the Finnish Ruusuvuori, but he turned it around. He had an easier time defeating Auger Aliassime or Nuno Borges, although the Portuguese won a set. In the quarterfinals he faced a real battle against the Polish Hurkacz where the Russian won in five sets and almost 4 hours of match. In the semifinals he also had to pull epic to defeat Zverev. The German won the first two sets, but Daniil turned it around, winning two of them in the tie-break. This will be his third time reaching the final of the Australian Open, although neither of the two previous times he managed to win.

 

3:00 PMan hour ago

Background

Nine previous duels between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner with a balance of six wins for the Russian, three for the Italian. Although the last three duels have been in favor of Sinner. The last clash was in the semifinals of the ATP Finals where Sinner won in three sets after 2 hours and 25 minutes. This will be the first clash between these two players in a Grand Slam.

 

2:55 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.

 

2:50 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner will meet in the final of the Australian Open on Sunday, January 28, 2024.
2:45 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner at Australian Open 2024 Final

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
