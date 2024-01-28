ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner
How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinnner at Australian Open 2024?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner in Australian Open Final 2024?
Argentina: 04:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 02:30 hrs.
Colombia: 02:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:30 hrs.
Spain: 9:30 hrs.
Mexico: 2:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 hrs.
Peru: 02:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:30 hrs.
Greece: 10:30 hrs.
Serbia: 9:30 hrs.
Aryna Sabalenka reigns again in Melbourne
He has revalidated the Australian Open title, achieving his second Grand Slam of his sporting career. She has not given any option to her rival, the Chinese Qinwen Zheng, who was playing her first Grand Slam final. The Russian tennis player won 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour and 17 minutes.
News - Jannik Sinner
After winning the Davis Cup with Italy to cap a great year, he decided not to play any tournament before the Australian Open. He played only two exhibition matches against Ruud and Polmans and in both he won in two sets.
The Italian is having a fantastic Australian Open where he has defeated Van de Zandschulp, De Jong, Baez, Khachanov, and Rublev. Although his most important victory and surely the one of his career has been defeating Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open, in a match in which the young Italian was clearly dominant. He defeated the ten-time Australian Open winner, although he dropped his first set in this Australian Open. Thanks to this triumph he will play his first Grand Slam final.
News - Daniil Medvedev
He is looking to win this Australian Open where in 2022 he had it very close by winning the first two sets, but lost to Rafa Nadal. He has already overcome the round of the last edition where he had an early elimination, in the round of 32.
In this edition he started winning against Atmane, who retired in the fourth set. In the second round he had a hard time, as he lost the first two sets against the Finnish Ruusuvuori, but he turned it around. He had an easier time defeating Auger Aliassime or Nuno Borges, although the Portuguese won a set. In the quarterfinals he faced a real battle against the Polish Hurkacz where the Russian won in five sets and almost 4 hours of match. In the semifinals he also had to pull epic to defeat Zverev. The German won the first two sets, but Daniil turned it around, winning two of them in the tie-break. This will be his third time reaching the final of the Australian Open, although neither of the two previous times he managed to win.
Background
The Stadium