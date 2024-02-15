ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the match preview of Carlos Alcaraz vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli as well as the latest information from the Guillermo Vilas Stadium.
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli?

If you want to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli live it can be followed on Tennis TV


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli at ATP Buenos Aires?

This is the kickoff time in several countries:


Argentina: 18:30 AM

Bolivia: 16:30 AM

Brazil: 17:30 AM

Chile: 16:30 AM

Colombia: 16:30 AM

Ecuador: 15:30 AM

USA (ET): 20:30 AM

Spain: 22: 30 PM

Mexico: 15:30 AM

Paraguay: 16:30 AM

Peru: 16:30 AM

Uruguay: 16:30 AM

Venezuela: 16:30 AM

England: 21:30 AM

Australia : 06:30 AM

India: 2:00 AM

Alcaraz, the only survivor of the Spanish navy in Buenos Aires

Of the four Spaniards who started the ATP Buenos Aires, only the world number 2, Alcaraz, is left. The first to fall was Jaume Munar, who was defeated in the qualifying round. Roberto Carballes Baena was also defeated by Etcheverry in two sets and Bernabé Zapata also lost in two sets against Sebastián Báez.

 

 

News - Camilo Ugo Carabelli

The 24-year-old tennis player is currently ranked 134th in the world in the ATP rankings.

 

 He started 2024 by playing in the qualifying round of the Australian Open where he lost to Jesper De Jong in the final. He was one step away from reaching the main draw of the first Grand Slam of the year. He then fell in the round of 16 of the Punta Este Challenger in Uruguay. He has just won the Brazilian Challenger called Piracicaba. 

 

In this ATP Buenos Aires he participates as a local player, since he was born in this city. He overcame the preliminary phase by defeating the Spaniard Jaume Munar and Dellien. In the round of sixteen he overcame in two sets and after 2 hours and 10 minutes the Chilean Juan Pablo Varillas.

 

News - Carlos Alcaraz

He made a good 2023 Carlos Alcaraz, who with only 20 years despite his hesitant end has achieved 65 victories, 12 defeats and six titles. 

 

He reached the Roland Garros semifinals where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he lost in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and could not retain the title. He started the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dimitrov. He did not fare much better at the Paris Masters 1000, as in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Finals, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and left him out. 

 

 He is looking for a good 2024 and how not to dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great opponents. In the Australian Open he reached the second week in Melbourne for the first time in his career, but lost in the quarterfinals against Alexander Zverev. He arrives in Buenos Aires where he wants to revalidate the title he won last year.

 

Background

This is the first time in history that Carlos Alcaraz and Camilo Ugo Carabelli face each other. The Spaniard will face an Argentine tennis player again, something that has not happened since July 2022, when he defeated Facundo Bagnis in the quarterfinals of the ATP Umag. While Camilo Ugo Carabelli will face a Spaniard for the third time in 2024. The first time was against Carlos Taberner in a Challenger in Brazil where Carabelli won in two sets. The most recent was precisely in this tournament in the qualifying round against Jaume Munar.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, located in Buenos Aires. It is the main court of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club and has a capacity for 5500 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Camilo Ugo Carabelli will meet in the round of 16 of the ATP of Buenos Aires
Carlos Alcaraz vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli at ATP Buenos Aires

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
