Argentina: 18:30 AM
Bolivia: 16:30 AM
Brazil: 17:30 AM
Chile: 16:30 AM
Colombia: 16:30 AM
Ecuador: 15:30 AM
USA (ET): 20:30 AM
Spain: 22: 30 PM
Mexico: 15:30 AM
Paraguay: 16:30 AM
Peru: 16:30 AM
Uruguay: 16:30 AM
Venezuela: 16:30 AM
England: 21:30 AM
Australia : 06:30 AM
India: 2:00 AM
News - Camilo Ugo Carabelli
He started 2024 by playing in the qualifying round of the Australian Open where he lost to Jesper De Jong in the final. He was one step away from reaching the main draw of the first Grand Slam of the year. He then fell in the round of 16 of the Punta Este Challenger in Uruguay. He has just won the Brazilian Challenger called Piracicaba.
In this ATP Buenos Aires he participates as a local player, since he was born in this city. He overcame the preliminary phase by defeating the Spaniard Jaume Munar and Dellien. In the round of sixteen he overcame in two sets and after 2 hours and 10 minutes the Chilean Juan Pablo Varillas.
News - Carlos Alcaraz
He reached the Roland Garros semifinals where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he lost in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and could not retain the title. He started the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dimitrov. He did not fare much better at the Paris Masters 1000, as in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Finals, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and left him out.
He is looking for a good 2024 and how not to dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great opponents. In the Australian Open he reached the second week in Melbourne for the first time in his career, but lost in the quarterfinals against Alexander Zverev. He arrives in Buenos Aires where he wants to revalidate the title he won last year.
