4:30 AM42 minutes ago

4:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrea Vavassori at ATP Buenos Aires?

If you want to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrea Vavassori live it can be followed on Tennis TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

4:20 AMan hour ago

What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrea Vavassori at ATP Buenos Aires?

This is the kickoff time in several countries:


Argentina: 18:30 AM

Bolivia: 16:30 AM

Brazil: 17:30 AM

Chile: 16:30 AM

Colombia: 16:30 AM

Ecuador: 15:30 AM

USA (ET): 20:30 AM

Spain: 22: 30 PM

Mexico: 15:30 AM

Paraguay: 16:30 AM

Peru: 16:30 AM

Uruguay: 16:30 AM

Venezuela: 16:30 AM

England: 21:30 AM

Australia : 06:30 AM

India: 2:00 AM

4:15 AMan hour ago

Last year's finalist KO'd in his first game

The big surprise of Thursday at the ATP Buenos Aires has been the elimination of Cameron Norrie. The British player, number 20 in the world, already reached the final last year here. However, this edition in his first match he has been eliminated after falling against the Argentine Facundo Coria in three sets after 2 hours and 21 minutes 

 

4:10 AMan hour ago

News - Andrea Vavassori

Andrea Vavassori is number 152 in the world at the age of 28. The Italian tennis player has not won any title and his best position in the ATP ranking was 128. 

 

He started 2024 by playing the Canberra Challenger in Australia where he got through the qualifying round, but lost in the round of 16 against the German Koepfer. He did not overcome the qualifying round of the first Grand Slam of the year when he lost in the final against the Hungarian Valkusz. 

 

He has returned to the courts since Melbourne where he has overcome the qualifying round in Buenos Aires. In the round of 32 he defeated Brazilian Seyboth Wild and in the round of 16 he surprised Djere, who was the seventh seed of the tournament. In the four matches he has played on Argentine soil he has not dropped a set.

 

4:05 AMan hour ago

News - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz had a good 2023, who at only 20 years old, despite his doubtful ending, has achieved 65 victories, 12 losses and six titles.

 

He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with a competitive pace against Novak Djokovic. After this he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he fell in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and was unable to retain the title. He began the Asian tour by losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dimitrov. He did not do much better at the Paris Masters 1000, since in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Final, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and was left out.

 

He is looking to have a good 2024 and of course dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great adversaries. At the Australian Open he reached the second week in Melbourne for the first time in his career, but lost in the quarterfinals against Alexander Zverev. He arrives in Buenos Aires where he wants to revalidate the title he achieved last year and began with a two-set victory over local tennis player Ugo Carabelli.

 

4:00 AMan hour ago

Background

Carlos Alcaraz and Andrea Vavassori will meet for the first time at the ATP Buenos Aires. Alcaraz will face an Italian for the second time in 2024 after defeating Sonego at the Australian Open. While Vavassori has not played against a Spanish player since November 2023 where he lost to Roberto Bautista at the Valencia Challenger;
3:55 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, located in Buenos Aires. It is the main court of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club and has a capacity for 5500 spectators.

 

3:50 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Andrea Vavassori will meet in the quarterfinals of the ATP Buenos Aires this Friday, February 16, 2024.
3:45 AMan hour ago

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrea Vavassori at ATP Buenos Aires

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
