How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrea Vavassori at ATP Buenos Aires?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrea Vavassori at ATP Buenos Aires?
Argentina: 18:30 AM
Bolivia: 16:30 AM
Brazil: 17:30 AM
Chile: 16:30 AM
Colombia: 16:30 AM
Ecuador: 15:30 AM
USA (ET): 20:30 AM
Spain: 22: 30 PM
Mexico: 15:30 AM
Paraguay: 16:30 AM
Peru: 16:30 AM
Uruguay: 16:30 AM
Venezuela: 16:30 AM
England: 21:30 AM
Australia : 06:30 AM
India: 2:00 AM
Last year's finalist KO'd in his first game
News - Andrea Vavassori
He started 2024 by playing the Canberra Challenger in Australia where he got through the qualifying round, but lost in the round of 16 against the German Koepfer. He did not overcome the qualifying round of the first Grand Slam of the year when he lost in the final against the Hungarian Valkusz.
He has returned to the courts since Melbourne where he has overcome the qualifying round in Buenos Aires. In the round of 32 he defeated Brazilian Seyboth Wild and in the round of 16 he surprised Djere, who was the seventh seed of the tournament. In the four matches he has played on Argentine soil he has not dropped a set.
News - Carlos Alcaraz
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with a competitive pace against Novak Djokovic. After this he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he fell in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and was unable to retain the title. He began the Asian tour by losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dimitrov. He did not do much better at the Paris Masters 1000, since in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Final, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and was left out.
He is looking to have a good 2024 and of course dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great adversaries. At the Australian Open he reached the second week in Melbourne for the first time in his career, but lost in the quarterfinals against Alexander Zverev. He arrives in Buenos Aires where he wants to revalidate the title he achieved last year and began with a two-set victory over local tennis player Ugo Carabelli.
Background
