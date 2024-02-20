ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments, we will share with you the highlights of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Thiago Monteiro match, as well as the latest information that will emerge from the Quadra Guga Kuerten.
If you want to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Thiago Monteiro live, you can follow it on ESPN+.

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Thiago Monteiro match in ATP Rio Janeiro?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 13:00 hours

Costa Rica: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 2 p.m.

United States (ET): 1800 hours

Spain: 11 p.m.

Mexico: 4 p.m.

Paraguay: 2 p.m.

Peru: 12:00 noon

Uruguay: 2 p.m.

Sinner goes for broke and already pressuring Carlos Alcaraz

The Italian tennis player managed to win this past Sunday at ATP Rotterdam by beating the Australian Alex de Miñaur in the final. A triumph that has allowed him to overtake Daniil Medvedev in the ATP ranking and he is already placed in the top-3 in the ranking. His next goal is to overtake Carlos Alcaraz and right now the difference between the two players is 835 points.

 

News - Thiago Monteiro

Thiago Monteiro, a 29-year-old Brazilian tennis player who is currently out of the top-100 ranking. He is currently number 118. 

 

He started 2024 by playing at the end of the month at the Uruguay Challenger in Punta del Este where he was eliminated in the quarterfinals against Argentina's Burruchaga. He then won his two singles matches in the Davis Cup qualifiers against Sweden. He comes from being in the qualifying round in Argentina at the ATP Buenos Aires where he could not reach the main draw after losing against the Italian Andrea Vavassori.

 

Actualidad - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz had a good 2023, who at only 20 years old, despite his doubtful ending, has achieved 65 victories, 12 losses and six titles.


He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with a competitive pace against Novak Djokovic. After this he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he fell in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and was unable to retain the title. He began the Asian tour by losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dimitrov. He did not do much better at the Paris Masters 1000, since in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Final, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and was left out.

 

He is looking to have a good 2024 and of course dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great adversaries. At the Australian Open he reached the second week in Melbourne for the first time in his career, but lost in the quarterfinals against Alexander Zverev. In Buenos Aires he defended his title, but could not do so after losing against Jarry in the semifinal round.

 

Background

This will be the third time that Carlos Alcaraz and Thiago Monteiro face each other. The balance is one victory for each. The two duels took place in 2021. The last time they met was in the Cincinnati qualifiers where Carlos won 6-2, 6-3. Although the first time they met was in the round of 16 in Melbourne at the Great Ocean Road Open where Thiago Monteiro took the victory in two sets.
El Estadio

The match will be played at the Quadra Guga Kuerten center court in Rio de Janeiro.

 

Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Thiago Monteiro will face each other this Tuesday, February 20, in the match corresponding to the round of 32 of the ATP Rio de Janeiro.
