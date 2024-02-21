ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks to all
This was the moment when Carlos Alcaraz decided to retire.
Feel better soon and come back stronger 🫶@carlosalcaraz retires in Rio while facing Thiago Monteiro. @RioOpenOficial | #RioOpen10Anos pic.twitter.com/sYBDAGqLYq — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 21, 2024
Change in programming
Programação atualizada. Updated order of play.#RioOpen10Anos pic.twitter.com/qNtIzdGjNM— Rio Open (@RioOpenOficial) February 20, 2024
Stay tuned for more information about Carlos Alcaraz vs Thiago Monteiro
Argentina: 7:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 2:00 p.m.
Chile: 13:00 hours
Costa Rica: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 2 p.m.
United States (ET): 1800 hours
Spain: 11 p.m.
Mexico: 4 p.m.
Paraguay: 2 p.m.
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 2 p.m.
Sinner goes for broke and already pressuring Carlos Alcaraz
News - Thiago Monteiro
He started 2024 by playing at the end of the month at the Uruguay Challenger in Punta del Este where he was eliminated in the quarterfinals against Argentina's Burruchaga. He then won his two singles matches in the Davis Cup qualifiers against Sweden. He comes from being in the qualifying round in Argentina at the ATP Buenos Aires where he could not reach the main draw after losing against the Italian Andrea Vavassori.
Actualidad - Carlos Alcaraz
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with a competitive pace against Novak Djokovic. After this he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, he fell in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev and was unable to retain the title. He began the Asian tour by losing in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner at the China Open and in Shanghai he lost in the round of 16 against Dimitrov. He did not do much better at the Paris Masters 1000, since in his first match he lost to the Russian, Safiullin. Despite his bad start in the ATP Final, he reached the semifinals, but there he ran into the world number 1 and was left out.
He is looking to have a good 2024 and of course dream of finishing at the top of the ATP ranking. Although he will have great adversaries. At the Australian Open he reached the second week in Melbourne for the first time in his career, but lost in the quarterfinals against Alexander Zverev. In Buenos Aires he defended his title, but could not do so after losing against Jarry in the semifinal round.
Background
