Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov
Andy Murray vs Dennis Shapavalov match at ATP Dubai
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 13:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12.00 AM
Australia: 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Two Russian favorites at the ATP Dubai
News - Denis Shapovalov
In 2022 he helped his country win the ATP Cup and Davis Cup titles. Last year he ended his season after being eliminated in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.
He started 2024 by losing in the first round at ATP Auckland, as well as in the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open. In Montpellier he won the first match, but lost to Bublik. He fell in Marseille in the first round, which took revenge on the Canadian. He passed the qualifying phase of the ATP Rotterdam, but in the first match of the main draw he was defeated against Monfils after a double 7-6. At the ATP Dubai he is in the main draw, thanks to the protected draw.
News - Andy Murray
He closed the year playing the ATP in Paris where he lost his first match in three sets against Alex de Minaur. He has had a bad start to 2024, after being eliminated in the first round of the ATP Brisbane, also from the Australian Open, ATP Montpellier, ATP Marseille, which has even made him rethink his future. In Doha he achieved his first victory of 2024 by beating the Frenchman Muller, but fell in the second round against Mensik in three sets.
