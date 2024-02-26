ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:32 AM24 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow Andy Murray vs Dennis Shapovalov

In a few moments we will share with you the preview of Andy Murray vs Dennis Shapovalov in addition to the latest information emerging from the Dubai Tennis Stadium.
12:27 AM29 minutes ago

How to watch Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov?

If you want to see Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov live, you can follow it on Tennis TV


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option

12:22 AM34 minutes ago

What time is the Andy Murray vs Dennis Shapavalov match at ATP Dubai?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

 

Argentina: 6:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 13:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12.00 AM

Australia: 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

12:17 AM39 minutes ago

Two Russian favorites at the ATP Dubai

The two seeds in this tournament will be Daniil Medvedev, who is the main favorite in this tournament. The world number four seeks to make amends after losing the final of the Australian Open and falling out of the top-3 in the ATP rankings. He will debut on Tuesday against the Kazakh Schevchenko. On the other hand, there will be his compatriot Alexandre Rublev, who makes his debut with the Chinese Zhang. We remember that the two Russian tennis players met last year in the final where Medvedev won by a double 6-2

 

12:12 AM44 minutes ago

News - Denis Shapovalov

The 24-year-old Canadian tennis player is currently number 121 in the world. He has an ATP title in his cabinet, which he achieved in 2019. His best ranking is being in the top-10 of the ATP ranking, something he achieved in 2021.

 

In 2022 he helped his country win the ATP Cup and Davis Cup titles. Last year he ended his season after being eliminated in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

 

He started 2024 by losing in the first round at ATP Auckland, as well as in the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open. In Montpellier he won the first match, but lost to Bublik. He fell in Marseille in the first round, which took revenge on the Canadian. He passed the qualifying phase of the ATP Rotterdam, but in the first match of the main draw he was defeated against Monfils after a double 7-6. At the ATP Dubai he is in the main draw, thanks to the protected draw.

 

12:07 AMan hour ago

News - Andy Murray

The 36-year-old Scottish tennis player, who had been world number 1, before his hip problems. A 2023 where he has won some Challengers and even reached the final in Doha where he lost in the final against Daniil Medvedev.

 

He closed the year playing the ATP in Paris where he lost his first match in three sets against Alex de Minaur. He has had a bad start to 2024, after being eliminated in the first round of the ATP Brisbane, also from the Australian Open, ATP Montpellier, ATP Marseille, which has even made him rethink his future. In Doha he achieved his first victory of 2024 by beating the Frenchman Muller, but fell in the second round against Mensik in three sets.

 

12:02 AMan hour ago

Background

Two confrontations between Andy Murray and Denis Shapavalov with a balance of one victory for each one. The last time they met was in the round of 32 of the ATP Madrid where the Briton won after three sets. The first duel between these two tennis players was in 2021 at Wimbledon where the Canadian won in three sets

 

11:57 PMan hour ago

The stadium

The match will be played on the center court of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Dubai, which has a capacity for 5,000 spectators.

 

11:52 PMan hour ago

Match preview

Andy Murray and Dennis Shapovalov will meet in the first round of the ATP Dubai this Monday, February 26, 2024
11:47 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Andy Murray vs Dennis Shapovalov at ATP Dubai

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
